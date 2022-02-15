ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Suffield boys rally past East Granby

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 18 hours ago

The Suffield High boys basketball team displayed a strong finishing kick Monday against East Granby.

The Wildcats outscored visiting East Granby by eight points in the fourth quarter to erase a six-point deficit after three and rally for a 45-43 victory in NCCC play.

Michael Coggins scored 18 points to pace the Wildcats (12-7), who outscored East Granby 22-14 in the fourth. Ryan Levis added 14.

Pat Lakomy had 24 points to pace the Crusaders (7-11), who led 23-15 at the half and 29-23 after three.

Suffield visits SMSA Thursday.

EAST GRANBY (43): Ben Nardi 3 0-0 6; Jonah Dunlop 3 0-0 7; Evan Malinowski 2 1-2 6; Pat Lakomy 10 0-0 24; Totals: 18 1-2 43.

Three-point goals: Dunlop, Malinowski, Lakomy (4).

SUFFIELD (45): Ryan Levis 6 0-1 14; Nick Van Cott 0 0-0 0; Tyler Lewis 0 0-0 0; Jack Pixton 1 0-2 2; Michael Coggins 6 5-7 18; Mark Lobo 0 0-0 0; Nick Sattan 3 3-5 9; Ryan Sunshine 0 0-0 0; Jack Loos 0 0-0 0; William Crozier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 8-15 45.

Three-point goals: Coggins, Levis (2).

EAST GRANBY 10 13 6 14 — 43

SUFFIELD 6 9 8 22 — 45

SOMERS 65, ELLINGTON 54. Cody Palazzesi scored a game-high 34 points to lead host Somers to a NCCC victory.

John Zapolski had a career high 14 points for the Spartans (12-5). Tommy Lafayette and Colby McCormick played well defensively.

Darren Zahner provided 18 points to pace the Knights (12-6). Philip Vrakas and Mike Bontempo added 11 apiece.

Somers visits East Granby today, while Ellington travels to Portland Thursday.

ELLINGTON (54): Michael Bontempo 3 4-6 11; Eric Thibert 2 0-0 4; Louis Gosselin 3 0-0 6; Elijah Miller 1 0-0 2; Cody Murphy 0 0-0 0; Philip Vrakas 5 0-0 11; Caden Branon 1 0-0 2; Darren Zahner 8 0-0 18. Totals: 23 4-6 54.

Three-point goals: Bontempo, Vrakas, Zahner (2).

SOMERS (65): John Zapolski 6 0-0 14; Thomas Lafayette 1 0-0 2; Troy Maia 0 1-2 1; Braden Davis 2 0-0 4; Colby McCormick 1 5-8 8; Jake Yvon 0 0-0 0; Cody Palazzesi 10 12-15 34; Sean Crocken 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-8 38.

Three-point goals: McCormick, Zapolski (2), Palazzesi (2).

ELLINGTON 7 12 11 23 — 54

SOMERS 15 14 16 20 — 65

E.O SMITH 46, STAFFORD 38. Visiting E.O. Smith outscored Stafford 32-18 in the second half to rally for a nonconference victory.

Jackson Stearns scored a game-high 20 points for the Panthers (7-10). Peter Elmogo added 10.

Mark McLaughlin had 10 points to pace the Bulldogs (11-6), who host East Windsor today.

E.O. SMITH (46): Brendan Raynor 0 2-3 2; Dan Jamkedric 0 0-0 0; Peter Elmogo 3 4-8 10; Jackson Stearns 6 5-6 20; Leon Lin 3 3-4 10; Camden Shea 0 0-0 0; Noah Cordone 0 4-6 4. Totals: 12 18-27 46.

Three-point goals: Lin, Stearns (3).

STAFFORD (38): Tom Balanceau 3 0-0 8; Logan Briggs 2 3-4 7; Evan McKay 0 1-2 1; Isaac Minaya 4 0-2 8; Mark McLaughlin 4 0-0 10; Zack Donovan 1 0-0 2; Dylan McLaughlin 0 0-0 0; Collin Gudeman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-8 38.

Three-point goals: Balanceau (2), McLaughlin (2).

E.O. SMITH 6 8 11 21 — 46

STAFFORD 13 7 5 13 — 38

BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

The GameTimeCT/New Haven Register poll. First-place votes in parentheses. Records through Sunday.

Record Points

1. Bristol Central (18) 17-0 568

2. NW Catholic (1) 15-1 520

3. Notre Dame-WH 18-0 506

4. Ridgefield 14-1 452

5. Naugatuck 18-0 392

6. Windsor 13-3 360

7. East Catholic 13-3 330

8. NFA 15-2 293

9. Kolbe Cathedral 15-2 248

10. Fairfield Prep 15-2 209

Also receiving votes: Hand (14-3), 190; RHAM (16-1), 157; Cromwell (15-0), 146; Conard (14-2), 137; St. Bernard (16-3), 93; Westhill (14-2), 84; Wilton (12-3), 32; Hillhouse (12-6) 29; Branford (15-2), 26; Terryville (16-1), 23; Blomfield (13-2) and SMSA (13-2), 8; Capital Prep (11-5), Stratford (13-4) and Wilbur Cross (10-7), 7.

The following media members voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Matt Finkel, WVIT-30; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Chris Saunders, WATR-AM; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.

