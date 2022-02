The Tennessee Education Lottery made some mistakes in its stint as the TN sportsbooks regulator but this would be a big one. According to information from Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas at Thursday’s meeting, the tax data received from the TEL and from the four original operators at launch does not match. That is a major issue considering Tennessee has a 10% hold requirement that was not met last year. There was just a 7.3% hold on adjusted gross income on the $2.7 billion bet in 2021.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO