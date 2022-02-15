Voters cast their ballot today for new member of the 60th Assembly District

Voters will cast their ballots for who they want to represent the 60th Assembly District seat in today's special election.

The assembly seat was previously held by former Assembly member Charles Barron, who resigned when he was elected to City Council.

The district includes East New York, Starett City, and parts of Canarsie and Brownsville.

Candidates running for office include Democratic candidate Nikki Lucas, who has been endorsed recently by Mayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Letitia James.

Lucas ran against Charles Barron last year for City Council.

Keron Alleyne is running on the Working Families Line. He is a community organizer who has been endorsed by former Assembly member Charles Barron.

There's also Republican candidate Marvin J. King.

Alleyne cast his ballot earlier today, while Lucas is expected to vote at P.S. 346 this afternoon.

Hundreds of voters have already taken advantage of early voting, but there’s still time to get out and cast a vote. Polls are open today until 9 p.m.