ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Voters cast their ballot today for new member of the 60th Assembly District

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cL0LQ_0eF7UHez00

Voters will cast their ballots for who they want to represent the 60th Assembly District seat in today's special election.

The assembly seat was previously held by former Assembly member Charles Barron, who resigned when he was elected to City Council.

The district includes East New York, Starett City, and parts of Canarsie and Brownsville.

Candidates running for office include Democratic candidate Nikki Lucas, who has been endorsed recently by Mayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Letitia James.

Lucas ran against Charles Barron last year for City Council.

Keron Alleyne is running on the Working Families Line. He is a community organizer who has been endorsed by former Assembly member Charles Barron.

There's also Republican candidate Marvin J. King.

Alleyne cast his ballot earlier today, while Lucas is expected to vote at P.S. 346 this afternoon.

Hundreds of voters have already taken advantage of early voting, but there’s still time to get out and cast a vote. Polls are open today until 9 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
News 12

Long Island Sound program to receive over $100M in aid from EPA

The federal government is making what officials are calling a historic investment in the Long Island Sound. The EPA says the agency's Long Island Sound program will receive $106 million over the next five years. The funding will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will improve the Sound's environmental health.
U.S. POLITICS
News 12

Bronx native continues to give back to youth in the borough

In honor of Black History Month, News 12 is highlighting Jamel Holmes from the Bronx and his mission to continue to be a mentor and leader in his home borough. Holmes is an assistant principal intern at East Bronx Academy for the future. Through this leadership position at his alma mater, he is able to connect with students inside the classroom and also outside with his nonprofit The Holmes Experience.
BRONX, NY
News 12

CDC plans to update COVID-19 guidance in the coming weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will update its COVID-19 guidance in the coming weeks. According to the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, they are expected to announce changes to mask recommendations. "We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barron
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#The Assembly#Early Voting#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 12

City restaurants scramble due to suspension of avocado imports

Restaurants in New York City are panicking after the U.S. suspended avocado imports from Mexico after a USDA food inspector allegedly received a threat. Alessandro Biggi, the co-owner of Avocaderia, says that his restaurant goes through around 4,500 avocados daily. There are three locations across the city - two in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy