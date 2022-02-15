Body language expert Lisa Mitchell gives job interview tips!

During a job interview—and, in fact, during the entire application process—your goal is to make yourself seem like a desirable candidate. How do you do that? Typically, candidates focus on the positive when responding to interview questions. They talk about their experience and skills while avoiding mentioning weaknesses, knowledge gaps, and so on. Coming up with answers to interview questions involves being strategic. After all, it’s smart—and expected—to frame your responses to your own advantage.
