Seared Salmon Burgers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are anytime salmon burgers and you will fall in love. Does your family have taco night? Spaghetti night? Pizza night?. Add this. Add salmon burger night. Just add it and don’t ask questions. It’s so simple and rich with flavor without being a total gut bomb....

Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Has a Deal with $1 Burgers All Month

If you're trying to dig up deals on a quick meal, mobile apps from restaurants are always a good bet. Wendy's is definitely one of the chains that almost always has its app loaded with discounts. In Wendy's app right now, you'll find an offer that can land you a...
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Why Taco Bell Got Rid Of Its Mexican Pizza

If asked to describe Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, we would probably use the same phrase that the fast-food chain used to describe it back in 1988: "It's like pizza, but it's different" (via YouTube). Those who know, know. But for those who don't: It's two tortilla shells holding a flavorsome mix of ground beef and beans between them, covered with toppings that include tomatoes, onions, salsa, and lots of cheese. Maybe Elle Fanning does a better job at explaining it, but the point is that by introducing a Mexican twist to America's favorite food, Taco Bell had struck the right chord in the hearts of its customers.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King's Big Mac-Like Sandwich Is Back and Beefy as Ever

Fast-food brands have beef, obviously, but sometimes that beef is with other fast-food brands. Whether it's Wendy's throwing shade at anyone willing to enter the ring on Twitter or fast-food Goliaths like McDonald's and Burger King going at it with competing deals—fast food can get messy. Now, Burger King is unleashing more shade by bringing back its Big Mac-like Burger, the Big King XL.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Two Saucy Burgers Back to Its Menu

McDonald's fans in Singapore now have the opportunity to get the Prosperity Beef Burger again, just in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The McDonald's division there also added the Prosperity Chicken Burger back to the menu. The two sandwiches have been available since Jan. 20, according to Eat Book, which covers food news in Singapore.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Domino's Wings: What To Know Before Ordering

Has any food had a better glow-up than the chicken wing? Formerly seen by many as a throwaway part of the bird, chicken wings found new meaning in the 1960s as a delicious, hot sauce-coated finger food (via USA Today). The mind behind their re-purposing is still debated. However, one thing that's for sure is that whoever whipped up that first batch of hot wings certainly did a favor for Americans, who, according to C Store Decisions, were expected to chow down on a whopping 1.42 billion wings during last year's Super Bowl alone.
BUFFALO, NY
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES

