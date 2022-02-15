Seared Salmon Burgers

If asked to describe Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, we would probably use the same phrase that the fast-food chain used to describe it back in 1988: "It's like pizza, but it's different" (via YouTube). Those who know, know. But for those who don't: It's two tortilla shells holding a flavorsome mix of ground beef and beans between them, covered with toppings that include tomatoes, onions, salsa, and lots of cheese. Maybe Elle Fanning does a better job at explaining it, but the point is that by introducing a Mexican twist to America's favorite food, Taco Bell had struck the right chord in the hearts of its customers.

