ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Reidsville High Graduate Adrian Adams is in Beijing competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on the Bobsled Team. A season before the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, he was in top form and a member of the winning sled for the USA team trials. Then, a back/hip injury sidelined Adrian and kept him from competing in Pyeongchang. He could hardly get out of bed and had to stop training. Today, Adrian is a valuable veteran of Team USA with a decade of experience. He’s injury free and trained for the Olympics at the new ice-house facility at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

REIDSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO