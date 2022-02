The first Dying Light 2 DLC, the Authority Pack, is set to arrive "soon," with two more parts arriving later to complete a new gear set. Just below, you can see the unveiling of the very first DLC pack for Dying Light 2. Developer Techland reveals that the new Authority Pack DLC is "arriving soon," but it seems like we'll need to keep an eye out for two more DLC packs to acquire the weapons and armor depicted in the Twitter image seen just below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO