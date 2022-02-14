Ranking the 5 best active QBs who've never won a Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high as the new team to beat in the NFL after their thrilling Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams’ lethal combination of depth and talent on both sides of the ball is what sealed the win for them. While All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp put forth an outstanding performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to come away with Super Bowl MVP honors, the prestigious award actually should have gone to defensive standout Aaron Donald.

