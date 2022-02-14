ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking the 5 best active QBs who've never won a Super Bowl

By Jasper Jones
 1 day ago

With Matt Stafford finally getting over the hump, winning his first Super Bowl ring, that leaves a lot of other great quarterbacks across the league who have yet to win or even make it to Super Bowl Sunday. In today's list, we will rank the top 5 signal-callers in the NFL who have yet to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

Honorable Mention: Dak Prescott

5. Lamar Jackson

4. Matt Ryan

3. Joe Burrow

2. Kyler Murray

1. Josh Allen

