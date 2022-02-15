ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PPI Skyrockets in January

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Inflation highs persist this morning, as the Producer Price Index (PPI) for January doubled expectations to +1.0% month over month — the second-highest all-time, following the +1.2% posted exactly one year ago, for January 2021. This follows a much more temperate December headline of +0.2%.
The “core” read — stripping out volatile food and energy prices — came in at +0.8%, ahead of expectations and just 20 basis points from the +1.0% all-time high posted in July of ’21. Minus food, energy and trade costs, this numbers goes to +0.9%, more than double the +0.4% anticipated. This all-time high was reached in January ’21, at +1.0%.
Year over year is where economists really got spooked last week when the sister-report to PPI, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), posted +7.5% growth — the highest we’d seen in 40 years. This time around, we see a year-over-year headline of +9.7%, a tick down from November ’21’s all-time high +9.8%. The core read came in at +8.3%, and ex-food, energy and trade posted its third-straight month of +6.9%, equaling the all-time high.
In case we were starting to believe that inflation had already peaked and is now on the wane, this morning’s PPI and last week’s CPI figures slap us back to reality a bit. Not that we may not be peaking this very instant — it’s possible — but until the data shows us coming down the parabolic curve, this is nothing to assume. Inflation is real, it’s persistent and it is large. Odds of a 50-basis-point hike at the March Fed meeting now looks more and more like a done deal.
Countering these hot inflation numbers, the February print on Empire State Manufacturing came out this morning, disappointing to the downside: +3.1 versus and expected +11. It does come off the lowest-ever -0.7 posted for January of this year, so it’s a good start getting back into positive territory. But analysts were looking for a sharper snap-back, and so far they haven’t gotten it.
Pre-market indexes are still well into the green, however, as the tensions on the Ukraine border are easing a bit this morning. Some Russian troops are reportedly backing off the front line; the buildup of troops just outside Ukraine had ratcheted up anxiety not only in the former Soviet neighbors, but in global stock markets as well. While it’s tough to take cues from what Russia seems to be telling the world, it’s a sigh of relief that events aren’t currently going in the opposite direction.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 9.7% PPI Inflation Means For Investors

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded higher Tuesday after the U.S. Labor Department reported a 9.7% increase in the producer price index in the month of January, far outpacing economist expectations. The PPI climbed 1% compared to December, double the 0.5% monthly increase economists had expected. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Strange weather: Hot PPI, cool Empire State

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STRANGE WEATHER: HOT PPI, COOL EMPIRE STATE (1006 EST/1506 GMT) Data released on Tuesday did little to assuage investor fears that the Federal...
ENVIRONMENT
Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

Fantom and Aave are bringing innovative solutions to industry problems. Want to earn returns that leave the rest of the cryptocurrency market behind? Skip the big names and bet on lesser-known tokens with explosive potential. Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) and Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) fit the bill with their tiny market caps and unique value propositions.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Skyrocket#Headline Inflation#Fed
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Sasol (SSL) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Machinery Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q4

Quite a few machinery stocks have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, and the recurring highlights across the players have been strong demand in end markets, inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds. All of these trends were highlighted in the fourth-quarter performance of Caterpillar Inc.’s CAT, which is seen as a...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a strong rebound since hitting lows in 2020, with oil prices now hovering around a six year high. Despite a better than expected recovery, uncertainty still remains over market dynamics. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest crude oil production companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

Mega-cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) each skyrocketed higher in early afternoon trading today. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, these three top tokens appreciated 9.8%, 12.8%, and 11.6%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. All three initially dipped this morning following a bullish jobs report. However, since...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 futures weigh Russia relief vs PPI pop

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 FUTURES WEIGH RUSSIA RELIEF VS PPI POP (0900 EST/1400 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are sharply higher on Tuesday on signs...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

After a Painful 2021, Is It Time to Buy China ETFs?

Over the years, China’s economy has become a key gauge of global economic and investment health. China’s $13 trillion economy, second in size just after the United States, makes up about a third of global growth each year. So, if China’s debt-ridden economy’s growth slows down and stocks fall on regulatory stringency, which actually has been the case of late, the global economy will have to pay the price for it, in some way or the other.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Are Investors Undervaluing These Consumer Discretionary Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why Momentum in Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Should Keep going

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy