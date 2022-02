The late great Bob Marley would have celebrated his 77th birthday today. While he was just 36 when he died on May 11, 1981, Bob left the world with lifetimes of songs about love and war, slavery and freedom, oppression and revolution as well as hope and joy. The subject of today’s Sunday Cinema highlights a song that falls under the latter categories: five covers of the Marley classic “Three Little Birds,” which appears on Bob Marley & The Wailers landmark 1977 LP Exodus.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO