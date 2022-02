Genshin Impact has had an impactful year, as the game continues to make progress with its storylines and characters, while continuously wracking up player numbers. In fact, it remains one of the more interesting games on both Android and iOS that can stress-test devices. There’s also a rough cadence of one update every 5-6 weeks and new in-game events all through, so the player base has something to look forward to, apart from the endgame grind. With the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.5 update, players get a new 5-star character, a new weekly boss in the form of Raiden Shogun, new sub-bosses in the Enkonomiya region, and more!

