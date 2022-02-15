ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LKP Securities ties up with HDFC Bank Ltd to launch 3-in-1 account

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): LKP Securities Ltd has entered into an arrangement with HDFC Bank Ltd to offer a special 3-in-1 online account. Under this facility, customers of LKP Securities Ltd. can complete thier bank account opening formalities and gain added benefits of broking and demat account....

