When Alabama lost the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship to Georgia 33-18, of course it was a tough pill for Nick Saban and company to swallow. Today, he gave a speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association and spoke about a few of the reasons the Crimson Tide lost the game. They had several injuries to their starters and the backups were not prepared well enough to play at a high level during the national championship game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO