ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Firefox is Turning Red with New Disney/Pixar Partnership

By Samantha Davis-Friedman
micechat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “seeing red” means being angry, but it’s not the only colorful description of emotions – we can also feel blue (à la Sadness from Inside Out), and we can be tickled pink or be green with envy. In Disney and Pixar’s new animated movie Turning Red, 13-year-old Mei Lee...

www.micechat.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Why ‘Turning Red’ Looks – And Feels – Unlike Any Other Pixar Movie

“Turning Red,” Pixar Animation Studio’s 25th feature film, premieres directly on Disney+ on March 11. And in advance of the film’s release, TheWrap was able to screen about a half-hour of footage from the Domee Shi-directed film. While much of the plot remains damnably out-of-reach, the first half-hour establishes the tone and look of “Turning Red” to a remarkable degree. And it’s safe to say that this is one of the most astounding looking (and feeling) Pixar movies yet. Quite frankly, you’ve never seen anything like it, from Pixar or anywhere else for that matter.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jordan Fisher
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pixar's Turning Red Gets Its First Funko Pops

The upcoming animated film Turning Red will be Pixar's 25th feature, but the milestone won't be celebrated in theaters. Once again, The Walt Disney Company will be debuting a Pixar film exclusively on Disney+, much to the (understandable) disappointment of Pixar's staff. Fans, on the other hand, will be excited to stream the film on March 11th, especially since it will come at no additional cost to subscribers. If you are one of those fans, the fun starts today with the debut of the first Turning Red Funko Pops.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Turning Red: Inside Pixar's Adorable and Groundbreaking "Asian Tween Fever Dream"

In a little over a month, audiences will be treated to Turning Red, the latest film to hail from Disney and Pixar's collaboration. The animated film, which is set to be released on Disney+ in March, tells the story of Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl growing up in Toronto in the early 2000s. Torn between staying her mother's, Ming Lee's (Sandra Oh), dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence, Mei's world is further complicated when she begins to undergo puberty, which causes her to literally "poof" into a giant red panda when she gets excited or stressed out.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefox#Art#The Turning#Turning Red#Disney Pixar#Colorways#Truecolors Firefox Com
Cinema Blend

Pixar Developed Technology To Bring More Diversity To The Background Of Every Turning Red Scene

In recent years, Disney as a whole has made a larger effort to include more representation in its films, with animation studio Pixar being part of this. Coming up next month is the studio’s first Asian-led story, Turning Red. The Disney+ exclusive release will tell the story of a middle-schooler who suddenly transforms into a giant red panda amidst navigating the awkwardness that comes with being a young teenager. Not only does the animated movie feature representation front and center, the studio is making a larger effort to bring diversity in just about every aspect of the production.
MOVIES
SheKnows

You Should Definitely Watch Pixar's Newest Film 'Turning Red' With Your Tween — Here's Why

Warning: I’m about to ask you to do something very uncomfortable. Think back to when you were a tween — yes, really — and live in your feelings for a minute as a 10–12-year-old. Do you remember feeling emotional — about everything? Do you remember feeling overwhelmed about the many changes your body were going through and the confusing disconnect between not feeling like a kid anymore but still not feeling quite like an adult either? This can be such a complicated time, but Pixar is hoping to help. Their newest film, Turning Red, is premiering on Disney+ on March...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Pixar's Lightyear Be Released on Disney Plus?

Will it be another exclusively released film on the streaming platform?. One of this years’ much-awaited Pixar releases would be Lightyear and it would be voiced by Chris Evans. However, there has been some tension going on where the film would be released as it might not see the light of day in theaters given that previous films from the studio suffered that fate which brings the question of whether the movie would exclusively be out on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Disneyland
ComicBook

Turning Red's Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins Preview Pixar's Adorable, Awkward Epic

Next month will see the release of Turning Red, the latest film in the decades-long collaboration between Disney and Pixar. The film chronicles the story of Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl growing up in Toronto in the early 2000s. Torn between staying her mother's, Ming Lee's (Sandra Oh), dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence, Mei's world is further complicated when she begins to undergo puberty, which causes her to literally "poof" into a giant red panda when she gets excited or stressed out. Bringing the story of Turning Red to life is an impressive cast and crew, led by director and co-writer Domee Shi (Bao, Toy Story 4), who is the first woman to solely direct a feature film for the studio. Shi and an all-female leadership team — including veteran Pixar producer Lindsey Collins (Finding Dory, WALL-E) — injected Turning Red with all of the heart, humor, and universal awkwardness of growing up, while telling a unique story.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Turning Red: anime meets Pixar in wonderfully weird coming of age story

Turning Red is a film of firsts. It’s the first Pixar movie to be directed solely by a woman, the first to feature a contemporary teen girl as its main character, and the first time that one of the esteemed studio’s animated movies has been led by an all-female production team.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Red Velvet Whoopie Pie Delights, Sweetheart Sundae Breaks Our Hearts, Redesigned Buzz Lightyear Costumes Flies into Pixar Pals Motorcade, & More: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & EPCOT Photo Report 2/11/22

Welcome, movie stars! Tighten your laces because we are headed to Hollywood. Buzz Lightyear is going “to infinity and beyond” in his redesigned costume. The new costume gives Buzz a slimmer and friendlier look. Our first stop of the day is at The Trolley Car Cafe. We picked...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy