Firefox is Turning Red with New Disney/Pixar Partnership

Next month will see the release of Turning Red, the latest film in the decades-long collaboration between Disney and Pixar. The film chronicles the story of Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl growing up in Toronto in the early 2000s. Torn between staying her mother's, Ming Lee's (Sandra Oh), dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence, Mei's world is further complicated when she begins to undergo puberty, which causes her to literally "poof" into a giant red panda when she gets excited or stressed out. Bringing the story of Turning Red to life is an impressive cast and crew, led by director and co-writer Domee Shi (Bao, Toy Story 4), who is the first woman to solely direct a feature film for the studio. Shi and an all-female leadership team — including veteran Pixar producer Lindsey Collins (Finding Dory, WALL-E) — injected Turning Red with all of the heart, humor, and universal awkwardness of growing up, while telling a unique story.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO