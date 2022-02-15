ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers make new offensive line hire official

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the official hiring of former Carolina Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer on Tuesday. The Steelers lost former offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to the University of Oregon in December. Meyer steps in for Klemm after two years in Carolina and more than 20 years in...

www.on3.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Adrian Klemm
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Oregon#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Buffalo Bills#The Montreal Alouettes#Colorado State#The Arizona Cardinals#The St Louis Stampede#Afl#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Todd McShay predicts every first-round selection

The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 has arrived and you can expect a plethora of elite offensive linemen and defensive stalwarts at the top, according to Todd McShay, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week coming out of Super Bowl LVI. McShay is also projecting four quarterbacks — a position not as glowing this cycle as previous years — to hear their names called on Day 1.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban set to hire former SEC head coach at Alabama

Nick Saban and Derek Dooley are reportedly getting the band back together. Dooley is preparing to join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice. He coached under Saban from 2000-06 at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving Miami, he became the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

4 Teams Named Favorites For Carson Wentz Trade

The Indianapolis Colts and their starting quarterback had a disappointing season in 2021, missing out on the playoffs in pretty stunning fashion. Following a disappointing 2021 campaign, there’s talk that the Colts could move on from the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. ESPN reported over the weekend that it looks...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Says He’ll Return If 2 Other Players Do, Too

Fans from around the NFL world are all asking the same question after this past Sunday’s Super Bowl: Will Rams superstar Aaron Donald return in 2022?. At yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, Donald was quoted saying “run it back.” But now, he’s added some stipulations to that decision.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Tom Brady left the Buccaneers and retired will leave you stunned

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy