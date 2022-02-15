Javonte Vereen remains high on NC State among his list of options

Former Tennessee receiver Andison Coby will transfer to Western Michigan, he announced Monday via Twitter. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12. Coby played his only season with the Volunteers in 2021, finishing with just one five-yard catch against Tennessee Tech. Prior to his arrival in Knoxville, he played for Northeast Mississippi Junior College, recording 24 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. Because of his limited playing time this past season, he should have at least three years of eligibility remaining.

