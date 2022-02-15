Javonte Vereen remains high on NC State among his list of options
NC State football recruiting has long...www.on3.com
NC State football recruiting has long...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0