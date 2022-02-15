ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KenPom predicts the outcome of the next five Florida State games

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
It has been a season of streaks for Florida State’s basketball team. The Seminoles won four straight earlier in the season to reach 5-1 overall, but a three-game losing streak sent them to 5-4. Then, a loss to Wake Forest was sandwiched between two winning streaks, one of two games and one of six games. But as injuries have stacked up, Florida State has struggled immenseley, as the Seminoles are currently on six-game losing skid. Now, KenPom has predicted how the rest of the season will shake out for Florida State.

With six games remaining on the regular season schedule, things don’t get any easier for the Seminoles, who currently sit at 13-11 overall and 6-8 against ACC opponents.

KenPom’s prediction on remaining Florida State games

Saturday, Feb. 19 at Duke: Duke 77 – Florida State 61 (8% win probability)

Monday, Feb. 21 at Boston College: Florida State 66 – Boston College 65 (53% win probability)

Saturday, Feb. 26 at Virginia: Virginia 64 – Florida State 59 (32% win probability)

Wednesday, March 2 vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame 67 – Florida State 66 (48% win probability)

Saturday, March 5 vs. NC State: Florida State 74 – NC State 68 (70% win probability)

Injuries have derailed Florida State’s season

Earlier in the year, Florida State looked like a potential tournament team. Sitting with a 13-5 record with a 6-2 start to ACC play on the heels of a six-game winning streak, the Seminoles were in a great spot in late January. But things began to go south against Georgia Tech, where Florida State fell 75-61. The Seminoles then lost by 13 points at home to Virginia Tech, and dropped a six point game at Clemson. Florida State then lost by eight against Wake Forest and five against Pittsburgh before being blown out against UNC on Saturday.

Florida State guard Caleb Mills was injured early in the first half against the Tar Heels. Mills is just the latest in a long line of injuries for Florida State. The Seminoles have been missing multiple starters from the lineup for much of the year, and they won’t be getting much help moving forward. There isn’t a timetable for Mills as of now, but the Seminoles did luckily seem to avoid anything long term with him.

If KenPom’s predictions hold true, Florida State will split its final six games of the regular season. The Seminoles would finish the regular season at 16-14 with a 9-11 record against ACC opponents. Florida State’s first game of the final stretch is on Tuesday night at home against Clemson.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Unc#Nc State#Wake Forest#Acc#Clemson#The Tar Heels
