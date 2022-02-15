ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Al Golden? A look at the new Notre Dame defensive coordinator

By Tyler Horka about 7 hours
 2 days ago
The Notre Dame football coaching staff appears...

Al Golden becomes the final and most intriguing Notre Dame coaching piece

For Notre Dame and Al Golden, the Irish football program’s next defensive coordinator/linebackers coach per multiple sources Tuesday, the riddle cuts both ways. The Athletic first reported news of Golden's impending hire with Notre Dame after weeks of him being the leading candidate for the job. In December of...
Report: Notre Dame negotiating expanded deal with new coordinator

Notre Dame is reportedly hiring Al Golden as its new defensive coordinator. A new report sheds light on his potential contract. Golden is preparing to sign a three-year contract to join Marcus Freeman’s staff, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low. Thamel added the deal might take a few days to finalize.
AP source: Notre Dame hiring former Miami coach Golden as DC

Former Miami coach Al Golden is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract. Golden went 32-25 in four-plus seasons as Miami’s head coach from 2011-15. He was at Temple before that, where he helped turn around a languishing program in five seasons. He spent the last two seasons as linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Al Golden

College: Penn State (Pre-Law, 1992) Children: Daughters – Addison and Grace; Son – A.J. 1994 Virginia (Independence) 1999 Boston College (Insight.com) 2002 Virginia (Continental Tire) 2003 Virginia (Continental Tire) 2004 Virginia (MPC Computers) 2005 Virginia (Music City) 2009 Temple (EagleBank) 2013 Miami (Russell Athletic) 2014 Miami (Independence) 2015...
Quick turnaround as Notre Dame officially welcomes Al Golden

While Notre Dame head coaching staff waited for Al Golden’s NFL Playoff run to run its course, the school’s human resources department apparently got busy vetting. After tight ends coach Gerad Parker’s turnaround from hiring to official announcement Monday took 12 days, the gap for Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach was 24 hours.
Notre Dame football: What does Al Golden bring to the table?

Notre Dame football announced that it would be hiring Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy. Here’s what he brings to the table. At the end of the 2021 college football season, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly unexpectedly announced that he would be leaving the Fighting Irish to take the head coaching job at LSU. Though the exact reason Kelly left is still somewhat unknown, the Irish would act fast and promote former defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman, to head coach.
