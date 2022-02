No need to get on a plane to see the Grand Canyon, there is a mini version just south of the Tri-States. This trail in Shawnee National Forest in Jackson County, Illinois, is one of the highest-rated trails in the entire state, and the views look amazing. The peak time to visit the Little Grand Canyon is between April and October when flowers have bloomed and the fall colors take over the forest. The three-mile trail takes you on one of the most beautiful scenic routes you will find in Illinois.

