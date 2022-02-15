Congrats on a great season

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?. The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs. TCU, Arkansas and...
When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
The NFL season may be over, but the talk around Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes continues. Patrick Mahomes is laughing off reports that he asked his fiancée and his brother not to attend Kansas City Chiefs games for the 2022-2023 season. “Y’all just be making stuff up these days...
Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
Making things right. After a viral video captured Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s reaction to NFL photographer Kelly Smiley falling off the platform at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade, the quarterback and his wife are speaking out. “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident...
On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a tough Super Bowl loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The season was a culmination of proving to the entire world that this Bengals team has been constructed to compete with the best of the best in the NFL. However, in the biggest game of the year, we all saw the offensive line comeback to bite them yet again, This has left many fans begging the franchise to go out and fix this issue that has been consistent since the 2016 season.
People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has man an official statement about the split, Woodley was seen doing some low-key shopping in Malibu, California, without her engagement ring. Radar reports that Woodley seemed to be in good spirits despite the breakup.
Reports say that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently had a sit-down with his fiancee and younger brother to ask them not to attend any game this upcoming season. The report comes as both Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have received quite a bit of media attention for their array of antics at Chiefs games.
Mike Evans witnessed Antonio Brown’s infamous meltdown firsthand. Evans even appealed to Brown to stop the tantrum before it got completely out of hand. Ultimately, the situation was out of Evans’ control. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets, Brown got into an argument with coach Bruce Arians — and, ultimately, he stripped off his shoulder pads and shirt before leaving the field. He wasn’t done with football, apparently. But he was done with Tampa. And Evans seems to wish none of it happened.
Unfortunately, another tough chapter was written in the Cincinnati Bengals’ history book. The team’s magical season once again ended in heartbreak, as they lost in last-minute fashion to the Rams. There was a lot to like by Cincinnati in this one, but some major, familiar failures ended up...
Colin Cowherd is a bit skeptical about the rumors surrounding future starting quarterback Trey Lance. Both Joe Montana and Steve Young have said they don’t think Lance is ready, which is scaring Cowherd a bit. Cowherd spoke about that on Friday’s edition of The Herd and thinks that the...
The Antonio Brown meltdown possibly was the most memorable moment of the NFL regular season. And now Mike Evans, Brown’s former teammate with the Tampa Bay Bucs, is revealing what led to it. According to Evans, Antonio Brown didn’t leave MetLife Field Jan. 2 because he was irritated that...
After a historic season with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor is being rewarded for bringing them closer than ever to their first Super Bowl title. On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that they have agreed to terms on an extension with Zac Taylor. The new deal extends Taylor through the 2026 season.
