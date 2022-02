Something we can all agree on is that trying to find someone you actually fancy at Brookes amongst the mullets and Daddy’s moneys is very difficult. If you’re single at Brookes, you’ve definitely waded your way through Tinder, Hinge and Bumble and still not found anyone that you can actually put up with past the one night stand. You don’t even remember the faces or names of the three people you got off with at last week’s Fishies, and to be honest, you don’t want to remember that travesty.

