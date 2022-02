Adonis gives his dad a quick lesson on what happens in the afterlife. Parlez–vous français? Well, Drake’s son Adonis surely does and he’s not afraid to show off his skills, either. A clip of Drake and his son Adonis Graham went viral after the rapper posted an Instagram video this past weekend. The heartwarming video already has over 8 million views and counting, and the 4-year-old gives his dad and all his followers an unforgettable French lesson.

