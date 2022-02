Cris Cyborg has collected titles in every major promotion she’s ever fought for thus resulting in her becoming MMA’s version of a “grand slam champion.”. Currently the Bellator featherweight queen, Cyborg made her trek into the promotion in 2019 before debuting in Jan. 2020. The Curitiba, Brazil native came from the UFC where she enjoyed a run with the title before dropping it to Amanda Nunes in their big champion vs. champion superfight at UFC 232 in Dec. 2018. One rebound win later over Felicia Spencer and Cyborg was on her way out of the company.

