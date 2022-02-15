ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury development in North Druid Hills to bring 300-plus apartments

By Zachary Hansen
 2 days ago
Construction recently began on a mixed-use project that will bring more than 300 luxury apartments to a fast-developing area of North Druid Hills. The Allen Morris Company and Juneau Construction Company are developing Bryn House, which will include more than half a million square feet of apartments, retail space and parking....

Related
Chamblee asks residents for help choosing new district map

Chamblee has to redraw its district lines due to uneven population growth over the past decade, and city leaders are asking residents for their thoughts. The 2020 Census found that Chamblee effectively tripled its population since 2010, which is the largest population growth of any DeKalb County city during that timespan. Only two Georgia cities — Morgan and Pendergrass — grew at faster rates over the past decade.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Lawsuit: DeKalb is stiffing Chamblee on PDK airport property tax revenue

Chamblee is suing DeKalb County over allegations that county officials are misusing airport land for business purposes and cutting the city out of tax revenue. On Feb. 1, Chamblee filed a legal complaint in DeKalb County Superior Court alleging that the county is using DeKalb-Peachtree Airport’s property to offer tax-free land for non-aviation-related businesses like office buildings and restaurants. As a result, the city claims it has been denied certain tax revenue since at least 2014.
CHAMBLEE, GA
How to shop for produce online, support Atlanta-area farms

CSA programs, a la carte offerings strong after offering lifeline during pandemic. The reasons to purchase directly from a farmer are many. With all the talk of supply chain issues, it’s gratifying to know exactly what a farmer will have available and when we can get our hands on it. Plus, the produce is fresher because it has traveled fewer miles, and the purchase supports the local economy by buying from farmers who are local small-business owners.
Smyrna restores cemetery, gravesites of former slaves

A historically black cemetery where formerly enslaved people are believed to be buried will be honored by Smyrna officials Sunday. Mount Zion Cemetery, in disrepair for years, was overgrown with grass, weeds and trees. After taking possession of the burial site in 2019, Smyrna invested $100,000 to restore the grounds and headstones, Councilman Travis Lindley said during a Friday phone call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
SMYRNA, GA
Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival returns for 18th year

The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival returns this month for its 18th year. For three days, you can enjoy music, food and shopping just 45 minutes north of Atlanta. More than 100 vendors will be set up inside and outside of the Historic Braselton Gym. In addition to vintage and antique items, they will be selling home decor, pottery, original artwork and repurposed creations, the event’s Facebook page states.
BRASELTON, GA
Politically Georgia: Buckhead cityhood is dead for now – but what’s next?

In back-to-back interviews, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston hammered the nails in the coffin for Buckhead cityhood in 2022. In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein is joined by senior reporter Tamar Hallerman and City Hall writer J.D. Capelouto to discuss the political forces that derailed Buckhead’s divorce – and what’s next for advocates of a breakaway from Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Massacred crape myrtle can be restored

Q: What can you do to save a crape myrtle that has been incorrectly pruned? I have three that were massacred and they look just awful now. Danielle Roberts, email. A: It may take a couple of years but the job is not too hard to accomplish. First, cut the crape myrtle all the way to the ground. Allow new shoots to develop around the stump. There will be several but let them all grow for one season (spring through late fall). In December, remove all but three to four of the straightest, strongest stems. Clip the weaker ones as close to the stump as you can. Use bamboo stakes to support the strong ones through the next growing season. Apply 10-10-10 in early spring, early summer and early fall to push growth along. Water regularly. Assuming it was sized correctly to begin with, the result will be a multi-stemmed crape myrtle that will need little pruning each year.
ATLANTA, GA
Opinion: Hybrid schools could be America’s future

Education researcher says more families want flexible learning options. In a guest column, education researcher Eric Wearne makes a case for hybrid schools, which blend at-home and in-classroom learning. Wearne directs the National Hybrid Schools Project at Kennesaw State University, where he is also an associate professor with the Education Economics Center.
KENNESAW, GA
