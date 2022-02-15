Luxury development in North Druid Hills to bring 300-plus apartments

Q: What can you do to save a crape myrtle that has been incorrectly pruned? I have three that were massacred and they look just awful now. Danielle Roberts, email. A: It may take a couple of years but the job is not too hard to accomplish. First, cut the crape myrtle all the way to the ground. Allow new shoots to develop around the stump. There will be several but let them all grow for one season (spring through late fall). In December, remove all but three to four of the straightest, strongest stems. Clip the weaker ones as close to the stump as you can. Use bamboo stakes to support the strong ones through the next growing season. Apply 10-10-10 in early spring, early summer and early fall to push growth along. Water regularly. Assuming it was sized correctly to begin with, the result will be a multi-stemmed crape myrtle that will need little pruning each year.

