TikTok vs. Instagram: Which is more important to influencers? The answer might surprise you

By Natasha Bach
prweek.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK: TikTok may be all the rage, but Instagram is the most important of the trio of Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, according to 68% of marketing specialists via HypeAuditor’s third-annual State of Influencer Marketing report. Looking at Instagram user data, HypeAuditor found that 46% of American Instagram...

www.prweek.com

Seattle Times

‘Secret button’ on iPhones goes viral on TikTok

A TikTok user showed 1 million viewers how to use the feature that’s been around since 2020. After a viral TikTok, iPhone users are discovering their device has one more button than they thought — and it can make their lives easier. “You’re using your iPhone wrong,” TikTok...
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
Hypebae

From Dark Academia to Clowncore, Which Popular TikTok Aesthetic Is Right for You?

Back in the old days, the only fashion niches were preppy, emo and punk. Now thanks to TikTok’s unabashedly experimental approach to fashion, 2022 is seeing a proliferation of all sorts of aesthetics and “cores,” as the Gen-Z kids are calling them. And honestly, we can’t be more excited about the opportunity to treat every day as an opportunity to explore our childhood dreams. From fairycore and clowncore, to bookish dark academia and opulent royalcore, the latest aesthetics have something for everyone.
wpsu.org

What internet outrage reveals about race and TikTok's algorithm

The Super Bowl is over, so we are officially in Valentine's Day mode over here. We're going to get into a story we haven't been able to stop thinking about for weeks: West Elm Caleb. Why was he dubbed one of the year's first internet villains? And what does his saga tell us about race on the internet? Let's dive in.
Benzinga

Instagram Reels Vs. TikTok Vs. YouTube Shorts Vs. Snapchat Spotlight: How Social Video Apps Stack Up

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) The popularity of user-generated, short-form video is increasing with many factors working in its favor. The limited video format highlights a person's creativity as they showcase educational, informative or entertaining content while using filters, editing tools and incorporating sound and music. The end result can often go viral.
makeuseof.com

5 Reasons Why Social Media Is Bad for You

While social media has its benefits, many have questioned the cost that these platforms have had on society and individuals. From increasing polarization, misinformation, and how it negatively affects vulnerable users; there's no denying that social media has also come with consequences. But these effects aren't only limited to societal...
The Independent

Voices: Meta might shut down Instagram – and I’d be devastated. Wouldn’t you?

Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to data transfer issues – and you’re probably wondering why this might be a big deal. Right? Just another day and another app that will eventually die down? Well… not quite. For some people, Instagram and other social media outlets are practically (or literally) a full-time job. Allow me to explain.According to Business of Apps statistics, Instagram generated an estimated revenue of $24bn in 2020, and had more than one billion users. The growth of platforms like Instagram and Facebook comes from consumers, as well as a large...
CNET

YouTube's big plans for 2022 include less-toxic comments, more shopping

YouTube on Thursday unveiled its development plans for 2022 on the YouTube Official Blog. The video platform is exploring several new features, including the ability for content creators to set channel guidelines -- enabling them to shape the tone of the conversation in their comments -- and allowing people to shop directly on YouTube via tagged items in their favorite channel's videos. YouTube also plans to give viewers the option to sort comments timed to the moment they're watching a video.
Seekingalpha.com

Meta Platforms Vs. ByteDance: The Impact Of TikTok On Instagram

Due to the success of its Shoppertainment strategy, TikTok has become a major player in the social media and e-commerce industry. TikTok (BDNCE) combines its addictive entertainment with highly successful advertising to create a Shoppertainment approach that is a massive threat to Meta's (FB) eCommerce and Social Media strategy. In Meta's recent earnings call, the company acknowledged the growing demand for TikTok's short format video, which was adapted into Instagram's Reels format in August 2020. However, despite the launch, Meta has yet to successfully master the market in FY2021, while TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, reported massive YoY revenue growth of 70% in the same year. Nonetheless, considering how Meta has navigated multiple competitions through technology adaptation or acquisition over the years, we are confident in its ability to turn this situation around.
musictimes.com

Hacking the Attention Economy. Meet the Agency turning TikTok Views into Millions of Streams

There are two desires for artists in the music industry as we head into 2022, getting millions of streams and building a huge following on TikTok. As we have seen in some cases, both can go hand in hand, but despite 75% of TikTok's users stating that they discover new artists on the platform, the attention economy has made things increasingly difficult to encourage users to leave the app and stream their music.
mediapost.com

The Homogenization Of Brands On TikTok

The following was previously published in an earlier edition of Marketing Insider. Over the last 18 months, we’ve witnessed TikTok grow from an awkward spotty teenager into a well-groomed socialite that everybody wants to be friends with. And by everybody, I predominantly mean advertisers. In the early days of...
techacrobat.com

Now you will be able to like Instagram Stories without sending a DM

The social media photo-sharing platform is modifying the approach people react to Stories. Instagram has presented the latest Private Story Likes feature that is going to allow users such as Instagram Stories without sending a Direct Message or a DM. Previously, when a user reacted to Stories, it was sent...
Distractify

Instagram Wants Your Birthday to Make the Platform a Safer Place for Everyone

Social media platforms are far from perfect, but it's only recently that the public has begun to realize just how toxic some of them can be. Although no platform is without its share of problems, Instagram has come under particular scrutiny in recent months because of studies suggesting that it can be particularly harmful for young girls. Although Instagram hasn't radically transformed as a result, it has begun to make some changes to the way it operates.
