TikTok vs. Instagram: Which is more important to influencers? The answer might surprise you

Due to the success of its Shoppertainment strategy, TikTok has become a major player in the social media and e-commerce industry. TikTok (BDNCE) combines its addictive entertainment with highly successful advertising to create a Shoppertainment approach that is a massive threat to Meta's (FB) eCommerce and Social Media strategy. In Meta's recent earnings call, the company acknowledged the growing demand for TikTok's short format video, which was adapted into Instagram's Reels format in August 2020. However, despite the launch, Meta has yet to successfully master the market in FY2021, while TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, reported massive YoY revenue growth of 70% in the same year. Nonetheless, considering how Meta has navigated multiple competitions through technology adaptation or acquisition over the years, we are confident in its ability to turn this situation around.
Comments / 0