According to a new report, Carrie Underwood is by far the wealthiest of all the musicians ever to compete on American Idol. As a new season of Idol gets ready to kick off on Feb. 27, it's natural to reminisce about the talent that has graced that iconic stage. Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and even country artist Kellie Pickler all competed on the show at one point or another. Each has been able to navigate the music world fairly well since their time on the show.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO