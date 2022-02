In the late 1990s, Vancouver-based singer-guitarist Carl Newman was looking to put together a new band. His previous act, Zumpano, had fizzled in the middle of the decade, but he was still writing songs and looking for a group to play them. Newman recruited a bunch of other Vancouver musicians for his project, which became known as the New Pornographers. To hear Newman tell it, the recording sessions for the band were haphazard, but the songs were good. The lineup changed according to who was available, and Newman and bassist/producer John Collins played many of the instruments themselves.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO