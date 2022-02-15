ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The XYZ Festival arrives in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel this month

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first official tournament for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is nearly upon us, and it’s a doozy. The XYZ festival celebrates the XYZ card-type, banning synchros, fusions, and link monsters from the extra deck. This change in format means a shake-up for the meta, allowing some rogue decks to challenge for top-tier...

Android Headlines

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Finally Launches On Mobile

Yu-Gi-Oh has been a popular trading card game for two decades, and it’s still very much in the public eye. While video game adaptations popped up over the years (even as far back as the PS2) people have been wanting an end-all digital solution to dueling. According to Android Police, that solution has just hit the Google Play Store in the form of Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.
rockpapershotgun.com

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Lyrilusc Tri-Brigade deck profile and combos: how to build a Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck

Want to master the Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? One of the best meta decks in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc, a deck that utilizes cards from both archetypes to overpower your opponent through special summons. If you’ve spent any time in the game’s online duel mode, you’ve likely faced more than a few opponents using this deck on their quest for victory.
nintendosoup.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Has Topped 10 Million Downloads

Earlier this year, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launched on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms – bringing the popular trading card game to many fans in a new way. Well, it looks like the game has been making quite some big waves since then!. Publisher Konami shared today that the...
chromeunboxed.com

Yes, you can play Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel on Chromebooks, but your mileage may vary

Anyone who grew up in the early 2000s likely played the popular card game called Yu-Gi-Oh which was itself based on the anime which aired on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. This monster collecting and trading card game saw millions of people battling it out for competition dominance (or just to win against your siblings or school buddies.
mobilesyrup.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel now available on Android and iOS

Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has launched on Android and iOS. The free-to-play competitive card game debuted on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC on January 18th. This is a notable launch for Android and iOS, given that the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! mobile game, Duel Links, features a streamlined...
PCGamesN

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel reaches 10 million players, gives free gems to all of them

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel has been burning up the Steam charts since its launch just under three weeks ago, and with full cross-play and cross-progression supported across a massive array of platforms – now including iOS and Android – a whole lot of people are deciding that it is, indeed, time to duel. Publisher Konami has just announced a massive player milestone, and an incentive to keep everyone coming back.
gameranx.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Gives Away Ten Packs Worth Of Gems

As a reward to all players who log in between now and March, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is giving away 1,000 gems to all players. The news comes as a reward for the game gaining over ten million downloads since launch. The amount of gems given away is actually rather large, considering that one ten pack set of cards could net you some huge staples and pulls to help you along your way, such as trap cards and spell cards that’ll cause your rank to hurricane up the boards. While you can always earn gems in the usual way of playing the game, you cannot earn this much as quickly as this, so it’s a nice bonus to players who have already blitzed through the solo mode and the tutorials.
pocketgamer.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel crosses 10 million downloads in just under three weeks and is giving out lots of gems for free as a reward

Konami has slowly trickled the release of their latest addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh! series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to all fans worldwide. The long-awaited digital version of the classic trading card game launched a couple of weeks ago in a few countries and last week for the rest of the world. And in this short time, the game that was already rocking the PC and console gaming space has crossed over 10 million downloads on mobile! Within three weeks, Konami’s newest game was able to breach the milestone thanks to the insane popularity the franchise boasts and just how much fun the game is.
Android Central

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on Android is the same game people fell in love with

I've been a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh! ever since I was a little kid, waking up early every weekend to watch the 4Kids-dubbed anime. I started collecting the cards around the same time, and I've amassed well over 1,000 over the years. Though it's been quite some time since I've indulged in a real duel (I dropped after Yu-Gi-Oh! GX aired), I'll come back to it from time to time over video games. Previously this meant loading up Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist on my Xbox, but now it means playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on my Android phone.
GeekTyrant

YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL Is Released Globally on Mobile

Last Thursday, Konami released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on mobile globally. This means that everyone can now download and play the latest official digital Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG experience (yes, I know Master Duel isn’t up to date) for free on Android and iOS devices. I’ve greatly enjoyed my time on the PC version, and after downloading the mobile version, it runs much smoother than I expected. The one downside is that the game is a bit of a battery hog. You can adjust this in the settings though, so I’ll have to see how it affects performance over the coming days. Master Duel does support cross-play and cross-progression so you can switch platforms whenever and play with your friends regardless of their platform of choice. This is really nice and I think there’s a lot of potential here. I know many hardcore duelists are sad that after only two weeks Konami hasn’t done any huge changes, but I think we’ll see some bigger moves comes March. That being said, it is Konami and there’s a chance it could be longer. One aspect that I wish they would’ve implemented is downloading game data in the background. I wish I could open the game, start a download, and then go do other stuff on my phone while it finishes. Why is this so hard for games to do?
NME

Free gems for ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ players after download milestone

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel continues to be a huge success, reaching 10million downloads worldwide. First launched on January 19 for pretty much every platform imaginable, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has gone from strength to strength. That has no doubt been helped by its mobile launch on January 27 further ensuring you will never get away from the game.
Gamespot

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Flips Its Trap Card On Mobile Devices Today

After launching on consoles and PC back in January, free-to-play collectible card game Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has now appeared on iOS and Android devices. Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel brings the popular real-world collectible card game to mobile, including single-player campaigns themed around certain deck types, over 10,000 cards to unlock, and cross-platform online play and save data between the mobile and console/PC versions.
gamepur.com

How to play the Link Generation deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

For much of Yu-Gi-Oh’s lifespan, a major flaw associated with the TCG’s core gameplay loop had been the slow rate at which players developed their fields. Later decks experimented with new methods of rapidly summoning and fusing new monsters into play, culminating in the impressively powerful, yet mechanically nuanced, link system. Taking full advantage of link monsters, the Link Generation structure deck geared itself toward seasoned players who could make the most of modern and complex fusions.
gamepur.com

How to build a Dragonmaid deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Dragonmaid decks in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel are all about controlling the field. The Dragonmaid monsters can continuously bring themselves back from the graveyard using monster effects, allowing you to control the battlefield and overwhelm your enemy with monsters. The main focus of the deck is sending powerful monsters from your deck to the graveyard so they can be special summoned.
