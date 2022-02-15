The XYZ Festival arrives in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel this month

Last Thursday, Konami released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on mobile globally. This means that everyone can now download and play the latest official digital Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG experience (yes, I know Master Duel isn’t up to date) for free on Android and iOS devices. I’ve greatly enjoyed my time on the PC version, and after downloading the mobile version, it runs much smoother than I expected. The one downside is that the game is a bit of a battery hog. You can adjust this in the settings though, so I’ll have to see how it affects performance over the coming days. Master Duel does support cross-play and cross-progression so you can switch platforms whenever and play with your friends regardless of their platform of choice. This is really nice and I think there’s a lot of potential here. I know many hardcore duelists are sad that after only two weeks Konami hasn’t done any huge changes, but I think we’ll see some bigger moves comes March. That being said, it is Konami and there’s a chance it could be longer. One aspect that I wish they would’ve implemented is downloading game data in the background. I wish I could open the game, start a download, and then go do other stuff on my phone while it finishes. Why is this so hard for games to do?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO