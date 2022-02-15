Most controversial music personalities today

The music industry is no stranger to controversies. The paparazzi is always hounding our favorite pop stars and almost everything that takes place in their lives ends up hitting the tabloids. Here are some of the most controversial names in the music business right now. Lil Wayne. When it...
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. I do not, as a rule, keep up with the Kardashians. And I try to pay as little attention as humanly possible to the erratic antics of Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West (who recently changed his name to Ye). But over the last couple of weeks I’ve made something of an exception to my “avoid losing braincells through exposure to Kimye drama at all costs” rule because Ye’s public behaviour has become increasingly disturbing. Even more disturbing, however, is the way his behaviour towards Kardashian is largely being treated as entertaining gossip by the media instead of being called out as harassment. While a handful of (mainly women-focused) media outlets, including Elle and Jezebel, have sounded alarm bells at the way Ye is acting, his behaviour is still being dangerously downplayed.
Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
Julia Fox is opening up about her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West, following their breakup announcement after six weeks of dating. The 32-year-old actress is now explaining what caused their split, indicating that it had to do with the rapper’s spontaneous lifestyle and his “hectic” schedule. “It...
Former reality actress Apryl Jones and big screen actor Taye Diggs appear to have sealed their romantic relationship for the red carpet. Although the two notable creatives haven't confirmed they're together, their recent uploads of funny Instagram content and quality time spent together have initiated relationship rumors.
Mariah Carey certainly was not alone on Valentine's Day. On Tuesday, the GRAMMY-winning singer took to social media with a photo of herself and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. If there was any question about who Carey spent Valentine's Day with, the music maven made it crystal clear when she captioned the photo, "Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!"
Actress Mo'Nique appeared on Turnt Out With Ts Madison and spilled all about Madea star Tyler Perry. The actress claims to have secret recordings of the director calling her to apologize for blackballing her. Article continues below advertisement. The Academy Award winning actress claims Perry wanted her to work for...
Candace Owens had a moment of clarity for the culture and gave props to the stellar performers who rocked the star-studded Superbowl LVI Halftime Show — and in the process pissed off her faithful fans. For a moment in time, the conservative firebrand waved the white flag and took...
Friends, family, and fans alike are in mourning for Hollywood legend, Frank Pesce. He passed away in Burbank on February 6 from dementia complications. The star’s long-time girlfriend, Tammy Scher, announced the news this afternoon. After making his film debut as an extra in The Godfather Part II, the...
Six years after having a ‘fat-freezing’ procedure done, Linda Evangelista says her body is ‘permanently deformed,’ and she shared photos of her ‘disfigured’ new look. Linda Evangelista, 56, looks drastically different after trying CoolSculpting at a dermatologist’s office between August 2015 and Feb. 2016....
Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
Is Dwayne Johnson the type to back down from a fight?. He was once known for his time in the ring as The Rock but has since made a name for himself as one of the most popular Hollywood movie stars right now. Despite no longer being in the ring,...
Taye Diggs is opening up about his “huge crush” on Lucy Liu, revealing he even dated the Hollywood star in the early 2000s, when they were co-starring on ‘Ally McBeal.’. The 51-year-old actor detailed what happened during their encounter, on the latest episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore...
Supporters of Prince Harry took to Twitter to point out the changes they noticed. Prince Harry surprised everyone when he attended the star-studded Super Bowl in California on Sunday without his wife, Meghan Markle. Instead, the Duke of Sussex was spotted enjoying the game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
Kanye West seemed to reverse course in his social media harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson this week. After days of posting then deleting highly personal messages, West made a more calm, reflective post on Tuesday night. The 44-year-old rapper said that he wants to "take accountability" and admitted that he is "still learning in real-time."
Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
Mark Wahlberg is opening up about how well he gets along with his daughter Ella's boyfriend. The Uncharted star, 50, appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he spoke to host Ellen DeGeneres about how he's more concerned for the boyfriend in their relationship than he is for his 18-year-old daughter, who he acknowledged is "tough."
Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Dare we say Jessica Biel looks pretty killer in costume as convicted murderer Candy Montgomery. Photographers captured the actress in a very ‘80s blue dress, oversized glasses and heels as she filmed the upcoming Hulu series Candy in Decatur, Ga. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Comments / 0