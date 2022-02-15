ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Most controversial music personalities today

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music industry is no stranger to controversies. The paparazzi is always hounding our favorite pop stars and almost everything that takes place in their lives ends up hitting the tabloids. Here are some of the most controversial names in the music business right now. Lil Wayne. When it...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Whatever’s happening with Kanye and Kim, his behavior shouldn’t be normalized

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. I do not, as a rule, keep up with the Kardashians. And I try to pay as little attention as humanly possible to the erratic antics of Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West (who recently changed his name to Ye). But over the last couple of weeks I’ve made something of an exception to my “avoid losing braincells through exposure to Kimye drama at all costs” rule because Ye’s public behaviour has become increasingly disturbing. Even more disturbing, however, is the way his behaviour towards Kardashian is largely being treated as entertaining gossip by the media instead of being called out as harassment. While a handful of (mainly women-focused) media outlets, including Elle and Jezebel, have sounded alarm bells at the way Ye is acting, his behaviour is still being dangerously downplayed.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Us Navy#Ea Sports Madden#Thai#The Us Navy#Tiktok
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Royal Fans Not Convinced They Saw Meghan Markle's Husband At Super Bowl 2022? Sussex Couple Might Reportedly Return To UK For Prince Charles

Supporters of Prince Harry took to Twitter to point out the changes they noticed. Prince Harry surprised everyone when he attended the star-studded Super Bowl in California on Sunday without his wife, Meghan Markle. Instead, the Duke of Sussex was spotted enjoying the game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
WORLD
Popculture

Kanye West Changes His Tune About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West seemed to reverse course in his social media harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson this week. After days of posting then deleting highly personal messages, West made a more calm, reflective post on Tuesday night. The 44-year-old rapper said that he wants to "take accountability" and admitted that he is "still learning in real-time."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
People

Mark Wahlberg Thinks 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella's Boyfriend 'Couldn't Be Any Sweeter'

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about how well he gets along with his daughter Ella's boyfriend. The Uncharted star, 50, appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he spoke to host Ellen DeGeneres about how he's more concerned for the boyfriend in their relationship than he is for his 18-year-old daughter, who he acknowledged is "tough."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy