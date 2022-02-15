ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Who Has The Most Perilous Potholes- Bismarck, Mandan, Or Lincoln?

By Scott McGowan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn't there yesterday, but today it's a pothole pit ready to put a whammy on your wheels, spill your coffee, and make you cuss out loud. Generally, the month of March kicks off the pothole season, this year we have the drastic day to night temperature swings to thank for...

SuperTalk 1270

Beware Of This Treacherous Intersection In Bismarck

There are certain intersections in Bismarck you need to pay extra attention to. I know how it is when we are out and about driving the same route to work five days a week, we are pretty much on autopilot mode, and this is when it can become dangerous. We expect everyone driving out on the roads to be paying attention and it's easy to take that for granted. But there is one intersection in Bismarck that leaves zero room for any error.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Snow Removal Operation in Bismarck Causes Lunchtime Traffic Jam

If you get in a traffic jam today, it might be because there is snow cleanup going on in town!. It is my third year living in Bismarck and it has by far been the worst winter I have spent here (not to complain, I actually like the cold). But the snow and ice have been terrible, making roads slippery and limiting visibility. Well, on this beautiful day, there is some snow cleanup going on around town.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Before You Know It 5 Great Things Happening Soon In Bismarck

I'm trying really hard not to jump the gun here ( whatever the heck that means) Today is the seventh of February, the high is supposed to be around 46 degrees. Now I have lived out here in North Dakota ( eight years now ) not to fall into a trap believing that our cold weather is behind us, BUT I can let you know that 5 GREAT things WILL be happening soon in Bismarck/Mandan. This is something you can plan on, and even practice at for the most part. I'll explain more on that in just a bit.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck Roads More Dangerous This Winter By Far

I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

City of Bismarck Reminds Residents to Clear Sidewalks of Ice and Snow

The ice in Bismarck-Mandan seems to be getting worse and harder to deal with. It seems like Bismarck-Mandan has been an ice rink for months. And it just keeps getting worse. With all the snowing, raining, and melting that has been going on in the past few weeks, the ice has gotten so thick. It kind of seems like we will have to wait for a real heatwave to get this stuff to go away. But the City of Bismarck wants to remind residents that it is important to do something about the ice and snow buildup on our sidewalks.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

The County With The Most Outdoors Violations In North Dakota?

North Dakota's Game and Fish Recap on the 2021 Violations. The North Dakota Game and Fish have released their recap on outdoor violations in the state of North Dakota in 2021. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the department like most workforces in the country was met with numerous new challenges like increased workload, supply shortages, and learning and enforcing new laws and regulations.
POLITICS
Bismarck Tribune

Cold and snow could bookend pleasant Saturday in Bismarck-Mandan

Another Alberta clipper system is expected to bring colder and snowier weather to North Dakota for the latter part of the week, but the worst conditions are once again expected in the east. Wind chills overnight into Thursday morning are forecast as low as the minus 30s in northern North...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

“May The Snow Be With You” Darth Blader To Reign In Bismarck

I loved this idea and the name they chose is absolutely perfect. Let me ask you this if you had a chance to own a plow, and I mean a HUGE plow that could roam the streets of Bismarck with ease, first of all, would you give it a name? I certainly would, and this is where creativity starts. For me, I wouldn't name it "Cream Puff" ( no offense Cream Puff fans ). The North Dakota Department of Transportation recently went on a campaign to see who could come up with the most suitable name, or should I say names.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Literally Working Overtime To Protect A Minneapolis Neighborhood

Most people are rewarded at their job when they work overtime. By that, I mean they get paid extra, either time and a half or whatever it is decided on. The same applies to police officers in Minneapolis. Especially in one part of the city where people have joined together to pay extra money to officers working overtime to patrol their neighborhood. What's it worth to you for safety and protection? The price of that should be the last thing you are worried about, and that's exactly how a group of people thinks as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SuperTalk 1270

I Wasn’t Expecting North Dakota’s Poorest City To Be This One

The Red River Valley, also known as the breadbasket of America is home to the poorest city in North Dakota. According to an article on MoneyWise anyway. The city of Wahpeton is the poorest town in the Peace Garden State. Wahpeton is nestled along the banks of the Bois de Sioux River at its confluence with the Otter Tail River, which forms the Red River of the North.
WAHPETON, ND
SuperTalk 1270

The 10 Most Misspelled Cities In North Dakotah

Let's face it, we don't get a lot of respect in North Dakota. Yes, I know how to spell it correctly. It's funny how many people I see on social media who have no clue whatsoever how to even spell the name of our state, let alone our cities. Some...
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

Breaking News: The Next Mayor Of Fargo – Dustin Elliot

I am no expert in politics, but I believe a Mayor needs to be a people person. That's what this person is all about. His name is Dustin Elliot. He rose to fame when he became class president in High School in the small town of Walsh County, North Dakota. During that time he walked the hallways as a leader, perhaps this was a small sign that one day he would run for and win the job as Mayor of Fargo, North Dakota. He has the personality to rule the world. A humble guy who just wants people to get interested in local politics.
FARGO, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Williston’s Best Friend And Unofficial Mascot

We all know what a mascot is. Your alma mater may have had a guy in a tiger suit representing your school, or you actually walked out onto the field with some kind of animal on a leash, emulating whatever your team's name was. In Williston, North Dakota there is an"unofficial mascot" that has won over the school and really the whole town.
WILLISTON, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

