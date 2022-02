Valve and AMD have once again teamed up to help push through a major update for the AMD Radeon Linux graphics stack, one which could thereafter arrive with SteamOS 3.0 and improve on the Steam Deck's battery life. Known as dynamic Variable Rate Shading (VRS), it's likely going to be used to adjust the shading rate of a game to reduce power consumption when thermal or power limits are met. All automatically.

