Mobile action RPG, Marvel Future Revolution is getting two new regions to explore in an update. Continuing the game’s main storyline, players will be able to access the dark depths of Mephisto’s Netherworld and the Queen of Death Hella’s Niffleheim in this update. The update will also bring a variety of new events to Marvel Future Revolution. These events feature new allies to unlock, currency to gain, and new difficulty levels for existing content.

