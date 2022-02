The key stories from the last week in the music business…. The pressure continued to mount on Spotify over the Joe Rogan podcast and other mini-controversies. India Arie did welcome Rogan’s apology regarding his past use of the n-word on his podcast, but the artist who instigated the recent Spotify boycott in protest over COVID misinformation on the Rogan programme confirmed he was not plated by the formal responses of either the podcaster or Spotify. In a new message on his website, Neil Young wrote: “To the musicians and creators in the world, I say this – you must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art”. Meanwhile news that Spotify is entering into a 280 million euro sponsorship deal with the Barcelona football club – while it concurrently lobbies for a lower song royalty rate under the US compulsory licence – also led to plenty more criticism within the music community. [READ MORE]

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO