Gunna and Chlöe keep fans guessing about their relationship in the visual to “You & Me.”. The couple was spotted holding hands last month and back in October the two were seen courtside enjoying the Atlanta Hawks basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks. Since the two were seen out often together Gunna addressed the rumored relationship, “We’re not dating,” he said at the time per Uproxx. “That was just like a date, though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.” However, since the pair dropped the love ballad fans are still not convinced.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO