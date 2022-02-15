ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bob Mould shares new live EP

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Mould has shared The Ocean, a new EP featuring three solo acoustic live performances and available now via Merge Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Originally recorded for NPR’s World Café at Mould’s Granary Music home studio in San Francisco, CA, The Ocean collects stripped back versions of “The...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ghostcultmag.com

Killing Joke Announce “Lord Of Chaos” EP, Shares Title Track and Video

Killing Joke is here to ring the death knell on society, just as they have done for over 40 years. Their new EP Lord Of Chaos is here (via Spinefarm Records) and the band has dropped the single and lyric video for the title track. The EP has two brand new recordings, plus two re-workings of songs from the confrontational UK band’s last studio album, 2015’s Pylon. Check out “Lord Of Chaos!”
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Panic Shack Announce Debut EP 'Baby Shack', Share New Single Mannequin Man

Panic Shack have announced their debut EP. The six-track 'Baby Shack' will arrive on April 8 via Brace Yourself Records. It was recorded by Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard frontman Tom Rees at Rat Trap Studios in Cardiff and will feature the previously released singles Who's Got My Lighter?, Jiu Jits You and I Don't Really Like It, alongside new tracks Baby, The Ick and Mannequin Man.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Foo Fighters Share New Live Performance Video For “Fraggle Rock Rock”

The Foo Fighters have debuted a new track call “Fraggle Rock Rock ” this week, which was created for the Apple TV+ rendition of the “Fraggle Rock”, a muppet series from the 80s created by none other than Jim Henson. The year has barely started and it is already a busy year for the band, who will be touring this year, and David Grohl is nominated for an Audie this year for his audiobook for his memoir, which results in March. The Foo Fighters, while they made their own rendition of the song, performed their song on the show with a plethora of muppets, some even playing along with them, with some awing at the band and the others being distracting, which ends up with security being called. The energy in the room definitely adds some color and smiles to the performance. Those smiles may be from the many children that will be watching and maybe from the crowd that has known the band since their own childhood, seeing the lines between themselves and their children blurring. See the video of the performance below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
upsetmagazine.com

Corey Taylor has confirmed a new EP, featuring covers plus live and acoustic tracks

Corey Taylor has announced a new EP, 'CMFB…Sides'. The set features covers alongside live and acoustic tracks, and is set to arrive on 25th February via Roadrunner Records. The news arrives alongside John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band cover 'On The Dark Side', with a performance video of the live ‘Home’ / ‘Zzyxz Rd’ medley coming on Monday, 14th February.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Spoon Share New Song “My Babe” (Plus Live Performance Video)

Spoon are releasing a new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, this Friday via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s third and final pre-release single, “My Babe.” They have also shared a video of the band performing the song live from The Teragram in Los Angeles. Check out the song and live video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mould
New Haven Register

See Bob Mould Rail Against Evangelical Hypocrisy in Solo Electric ‘Forecast of Rain’

Bob Mould has surprise-released The Ocean, a new EP containing solo acoustic renditions of three songs. Two come from his recent past — “The Ocean” and “Forecast of Rain” both featured on his 2020 album Blue Hearts — and one from his Hüsker Dü days, “Divide and Conquer” from 1985’s Flip Your Wig. Mould recorded the songs at his San Francisco home studio, Granary Music, for NPR’s World Café.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Bitch (aka Karen Mould) Merges Pop and Classical On New LP

Innovative bi-coastal artist, Bitch (born Karen Mould), was raised with tap dancing coming through the floorboards. Her mother was a tap teacher, and she had a school in their basement. As such, the tip-twap-tip-twap of the art form was underneath her at all hours. Bitch also remembers watching Sesame Street as a young child. It was on an early episode that she first saw the violin. She was three years old at the time and she soon began to beg her parents for the instrument for herself. At four, she was playing it. Today, the violin features on her forthcoming album, Bitchcraft, which is set for release Friday (February 4). The LP, her first since 2013, showcases the sounds that, Bitch says, were the foundation of her first real communications.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Infekt Bends Genres Barriers on New EP, ‘Breakout’

Bass DJ and producer Infekt experiments with sound design to craft up the six-track Breakout EP – out now on Disciple Records. Infekt has been making waves in the ocean of music and continues to flood landmarks worldwide. During this time, he’s been supported by recognized labels such as SMOG, NSD: Black Label, and Circus Records, while continuing to hone his skills and grow his discography with quality tunes. Now, Infekt is looking to pop off in an even bigger way with his latest EP, Breakout, on Disciple Records.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Scorpions share ‘Seventh Sun’

Scorpions have shared its latest single, “Seventh Sun.” In the language of musicians, the term “flageolet” refers to an ingenious technique of eliciting harmonics from a string instrument, producing various overtones in addition to the fundamental frequency of that one string. From the very first note of “Seventh Sun,” Rudolf Schenker and his Flying V manage to spectacularly draw us into this powerful song in an almost mystical way, much in the tradition of Scorpions classics such as “Animal Magnetism” and “China White.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Divide And Conquer#Merge Records#Npr#World Caf#Mould S Granary Music#H Sker D Classic#The Stoughton Opera House#Solo Electric#Distortion Blue Hearts#Snowy Plovers#North American
themusicuniverse.com

Tears for Fears release ‘Break the Man’ video

Song appears on forthcoming The Tipping Point album. Tears For Fears have released their new music video for “Break The Man,” the third single from their highly anticipated first studio album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, arriving February 25th via Concord Records. Inspired by the song’s lyrics, the music video encompasses a world that illustrates the constructed reality of the patriarchy – a place of endless hierarchies built on blind devotion to unstable and unsustainable structures. From the inside, the world appears infinite, but from the outside it’s a mere plaything in the hand of Mother Universe.
RETAIL
themusicuniverse.com

Yelawolf, Shooter Jennings release ‘Rock & Roll Baby’

Sometimes Y, the exciting new rock project from superstars Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings, has released their new single “Rock & Roll Baby,” the latest offering from the group’s self-titled debut studio album, out March 11th via Slumerican. The brooding track, and its compelling visual, suggests a more psychedelic Lynyrd Skynyrd in its reflection on the spiritual and emotional consequences of growing up too fast. The official music video was directed by Spidey Smith.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Journey announces ‘Freedom’ album

Journey has announced Freedom, it’s long-awaited next album, is coming this year. Guitarist and founder Neal Schon shared an image on social media that features the band’s iconic logo and the 15 song track listing. “Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded @journeymusicofficial @nealschon @bmg_us @frontiersmusicsrl,” he captions...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Joe Satriani announces March fine art tour dates

Fresh off the heels of his first foray as a touring visual artist this past weekend in Florida, world renowned guitarist, Joe Satriani, is now planning to bring his showings to the New York area. Satriani’s next art appearance will be at the Wentworth Gallery Short Hills in New Jersey on Saturday, March 12th from 5-8 pm. Satriani has prepared one of a kind pieces for the exhibit including original canvases and hand painted guitars. Satriani will also be releasing new music this year – his 19th studio album, The Elephants of Mars, will be out on April 8th.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thebrag.com

Ruby Fields releases new EP, ‘Live from Repentance Creek Hall’

Ruby Fields has released a live EP featuring live recordings of tracks from her acclaimed debut album. Directed by The singer-songwriter filmed the performance live at NSW’s Repentance Creek Hall, with the short film being directed by Jamieson Kerr. As well as live recordings of tracks from Been Doin’ It For A Bit, the live EP also includes a bonus B-side track called ‘River’.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Chubby and the Gang Share New EP, Video for New Song: Watch

Chubby and the Gang have shared a new three-song EP called Labour of Love with a video for the new song “Who Loves Ya (Coup d’Etat).” The EP is available now digitally via Partisan; a picture disc 7" is due out June 24. Check out the full tracklist and the video for “Who Loves Ya (Coup d’Etat)” below.
MUSIC
NME

Sundara Karma announce new ‘Oblivion!’ EP and share title track

Sundara Karma have announced their new EP ‘Oblivion!’ and shared its title track – you can hear the new song below. The forthcoming record follows on from the band’s November 2020 EP ‘Kill Me’. Their last studio album, ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’, was released in March 2019.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Bob Mould Unplugs For The Ocean EP

Bob Mould has his brand new EP, entitled "The Ocean", which features three solo acoustic live performances and available at all DSPs and streaming services. The Ocean recorded for NPR's World Cafe at Mould's Granary Music home studio in San Francisco, CA, and includes stripped back versions of "The Ocean" and "Forecast of Rain," as well as a striking rendition of the Husker Du classic, "Divide and Conquer".
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy