Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin took down No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-4, Friday in the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France. It was Safiullin's first time playing an ATP Tour quarterfinal and his first time facing Tsitsipas, the fourth-ranked player in the world. Tsitsipas saved five break points in the first game of the second set and saved four more in the third game, but Safiullin finally broke his serve to go up 2-1 and never trailed again.

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO