The Hub Makes Me More Than a Landlord - Bruno Ravel

“The St. Johnsbury Community Hub is many things to many people. At the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, we want to write this note of appreciation for the many ways that the Hub has worked with us over the past year. We have connected with the Hub as a community partner and collaborator. First and foremost, we are grateful beneficiaries of a NeighborUp Pitch Night grant, which (through grant-winner and co-creator Allie Reed) funded the creation of our new Downtown Scavenger Hunt. We’ve worked alongside the Hub on a number of events, including the #Getdowntown performance series, and the “Light Remedy” community art project with Catamount Arts. We see the social engagement and support services that the Hub provides as essential for building the social capital of our community. A hub has many spokes, and the St. J Hub is no different, illustrated by the many connections and relationships that the Hub has built in it’s first year of operations. We are excited to spread the word about all that we appreciate about the Hub during their Operation Community Appreciation activities this month.”

SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO