Saint Johnsbury, VT

The Hub Makes Me More Than a Landlord - Bruno Ravel

Caledonian Record-News
 2 days ago

“A place to get and find information, to attend events, and to enjoy activities. I found out about the Hub...

www.caledonianrecord.com

Caledonian Record-News

Local Hospital Executives Weigh In On Wait Time Study

State officials unveiled Wednesday the results of a multi-pronged study that showed long wait times for certain health care services across the state that could negatively affect patient satisfaction and outcomes. The study, conducted over the winter by state officials, outside consultants and included public listening sessions, indicated the average...
NEWPORT, VT
Caledonian Record-News

State of the art VA clinic opening in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Veterans Administration’s newest health clinic offers a 62,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Maine’s largest city. The VA Maine Healthcare System’s new Portland VA Clinic, which opens for business on Monday, consolidates existing VA clinics in Saco and Portland. The VA's state director,...
PORTLAND, ME
Caledonian Record-News

Monica White: Governor’s Tax Relief Package Would Benefit Older Vermonters

Governor Scott has a plan to return over $50 million to Vermonters by expanding existing tax credits, and offering new ones, to make Vermont more affordable for those that already live here, and to help us to be more competitive in attracting new residents. Many of these changes are reflected in his affordability package (H.527),and one of the most important proposals increases the income thresholds for the Vermont Social Security income tax exemption. This change directly impacts Vermonters served by the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL).
VERMONT STATE
Caledonian Record-News

Sam's Italian eateries sold with goal of employee ownership

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A chain of Italian sandwich shops has been sold to a New York company that assists small businesses as they transition to employee ownership. Teamshares buys companies whose owners are retiring — and Sam's Italian Foods fits the criteria. The owner, Richard Michaud, is retiring after having worked at Sam's with his wife since 1988.
LEWISTON, ME
Saint Johnsbury, VT
Government
City
Saint Johnsbury, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Caledonian Record-News

St. Johnsbury Special Appropriation Requestors Have Poor Turnout At Q & A

St. Johnsbury voters will be asked at Town Meeting to approve nearly $275,000 in special appropriation funding to local organizations. And on Monday night, the select board held a special Zoom meeting to give those organizations an opportunity to explain to the public how they serve the community, how they plan to spend the public’s money and to answer any questions.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Change in Montpelier - Leland Alper

Mont-peculiar, Vermont Can I ask what happened to ladies & mens’ rooms? They were legislated out. The “politically correct” crowd decided to do so some years ago. I plan to vote come election day in November. The candidates do the song & dance of running for office. Some candidates toot their own horns. Others concentrate on substance & character. I am voting for change in Montpelier.
MONTPELIER, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Irasburg Awarded $20G Grant For Library Update

IRASBURG — The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded $20,000 to Irasburg in state Municipal Planning Grant funds to develop architectural and engineering plans to address accessibility issues of the town’s Leach Public Library. The town of Irasburg will provide $2,000 in matching funds for the planning project.
IRASBURG, VT
Caledonian Record-News

NEKWMD, Town Of Lyndon Reach Host Town Agreement

LYNDONVILLE — A dispute about whether the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) was responsible for paying property taxes for its building and land on Church Street in Lyndonville has dragged on for several years, and led to a court-mediated settlement, agreed to in recent days by the waste district board.
LYNDON, VT
Person
Bruno Ravel
Caledonian Record-News

Student Petition Prompts WMRSD To Reevaluate Masking

The White Mountains Regional School District will formally review its mask protocols. In response to a student petition, the school board on Feb. 7 agreed to reconvene the re-opening committee that set mask guidelines ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. Download PDF file. The committee will determine if the mask...
LANCASTER, NH
Caledonian Record-News

NH Food Bank has new chef for culinary training program

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Food Bank has a new executive chef and program manager for its Recipe for Success-Culinary Job Training Program. Bradley Labarre, of Manchester, has been volunteering with the food bank for more than eight years. Before that, he was operations manager with the food and support services company Compass Group USA.
MANCHESTER, NH
Caledonian Record-News

Utility linemen rescue macaw stuck in tree in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Utility crews in Vermont performed an unusual rescue last week when they helped a frightened macaw down from a tree. The colorful macaw, named Kaiba, had been outside with his owner in Brattleboro on Feb. 6 when another bird flew by and spooked him. Kaiba flew high into a tree and refused to budge.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Sen. Joe Benning: The Brattleboro Charter Change

On Feb. 11th, I sat on the Senate floor (virtually, of course) and listened to a debate over a proposed charter change for the Town of Brattleboro. My friend and colleague, Senator Jeanette White, presented the bill. Its genesis began with a group of students in Brattleboro, rightly concerned about current events. She advised us the bill had two components. First, it would grant to 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote on town issues. Secondly, it would enable folks that age to become select board members and town officials. In support of the bill, some of my Senate colleagues extolled the virtues of empowering youth and giving them incentive to engage in political discourse.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
#The Landlord
Caledonian Record-News

Joan Goldstein: Federal Resources And Fresh Ideas — To Secure The Future We Want, We Need To Invest Now

Vermont is face-to-face with the opportunity to infuse federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars into transformational projects throughout the state. This is a once in a lifetime moment and the Department of Economic Development is focused on growing the workforce and shoring up a foundation of strong economic activity that will persevere into the future. We know the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated workforce and housing issues around the state, from our largest to our smallest communities. The need for investment is great. The Governor has made several proposals that will set us on a course for success in the long term.
VERMONT STATE
Caledonian Record-News

Chamber of Commerce Reflects on Hub - Gillian Sewake

“The St. Johnsbury Community Hub is many things to many people. At the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, we want to write this note of appreciation for the many ways that the Hub has worked with us over the past year. We have connected with the Hub as a community partner and collaborator. First and foremost, we are grateful beneficiaries of a NeighborUp Pitch Night grant, which (through grant-winner and co-creator Allie Reed) funded the creation of our new Downtown Scavenger Hunt. We’ve worked alongside the Hub on a number of events, including the #Getdowntown performance series, and the “Light Remedy” community art project with Catamount Arts. We see the social engagement and support services that the Hub provides as essential for building the social capital of our community. A hub has many spokes, and the St. J Hub is no different, illustrated by the many connections and relationships that the Hub has built in it’s first year of operations. We are excited to spread the word about all that we appreciate about the Hub during their Operation Community Appreciation activities this month.”
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Another NEK COVID Death, New Cases Continue To Decline

Last week the Northeast Kingdom recorded an additional COVID-19 death while new cases continue their downward trend. The latest fatality was of an Orleans County resident on Feb. 7, the 33rd for the county and 59th for the NEK — with 3 in Essex and 23 in Caledonia. Over...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
News Break
Politics
Caledonian Record-News

Waterford’s Warner Hodgdon Changes Mind

Warner Hodgdon has changed his mind. The Waterford Select Board member announced his resignation, effective Tuesday, during a special board meeting held on Monday night. After press time on Tuesday evening, Hodgdon told The Caledonian-Record that he had reconsidered. “Long story short, I just emailed the town clerk a short...
WATERFORD, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Opportunity For NH Businesses To Support Colonel Town Playground Improvements

LANCASTER – The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority awarded the Town of Lancaster $155,500 in state tax credits to support improvements at Colonel Town Playground. The CDFA awards tax credits on a competitive basis to qualified organizations to support worthwhile community projects or programs. N.H. businesses support the...
LANCASTER, NH
Caledonian Record-News

Future Tax Burdens - Andrew Dussault

The January 19th, 2022 issue of the Caledonian-Record informed us – those that subscribe – that federal grant funds known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to add eight new employees to our local school system. Of course, these new hires “will not be funded by local taxpayers”.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Noise Ordinance, Municipal Solar Array To Go Before Franconia Voters

FRANCONIA, NH — Voters at the March 8 town meeting will be presented with several proposed new and revised ordinances — for solar, signs, noise/nuisance and poultry — and an article asking them to approve a municipal solar array to help offset electricity costs. Residents will be...
FRANCONIA, NH

