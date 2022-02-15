ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhianna Using Love of Fashion to Enjoy Pregnancy, Fatigue

By Darrell Tealer Jr
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhianna spoke to E! News this past weekend while hosting her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event. The Umbrella singer who is now expecting a baby with boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky told...

