Rhianna Using Love of Fashion to Enjoy Pregnancy, Fatigue

The rumors are true—Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky!
The business mogul and her fashion-forward rapper beau announced the news on Monday (Jan. 31) as photos from their blissful, wintery maternity shoot in Harlem broke the internet. The “We Found Love” singer rocked a long pink, silk Chanel puffer coat, mostly unbuttoned to showcase her growing baby bump adorned with accent jewelry.
The couple confirmed their relationship in November 2020 after she broke up with billionaire Hassan Jameel that January after three years of dating. In June 2019 conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview, when asked if she wanted...
