Rhianna Using Love of Fashion to Enjoy Pregnancy, Fatigue

Rihanna stunned in a black outfit that put her stomach on full-display while on her way out for dinner in Beverly Hills. Rihanna has totally been rocking her maternity looks! The mother to be looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black outfit, while on her way to dinner on Sunday February 6. The new photos, which you can see here from DailyMail, showed the 33-year-old singer’s baby bump, while she was totally glowing. Even though she was going for a low-key look, Rihanna was still drop-dead gorgeous and is totally rocking her maternity looks.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO