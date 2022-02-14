Best Height Adjustable Monitor Stands in 2022_

Move to your preferred position when you game using the Ninja Professional height-adjustable gaming desk. With a super stable design, it feels rock solid even when raised to full height. In fact, it can support a maximum load of 120 kg. With a tough scratch-resistant powder coating, the ninja has a black gaming top. Made in Sweden, it comes in 3 sizes and uses a flush-fitting memory inlay switch set into the desktop surface, and it protrudes less than 2 mm. This creates an overall minimalist design, and the desk has a super quick electrical height adjustment thanks to Swedish-made dual motors. In fact, the Ninja Professional has a whisper-quiet design with a height variation from 595 mm to 1300 mm. This suits both people in wheelchairs and people up to 6’8″ tall. Moreover, this desk has a cable tray, memory control switch, surge-protected power lead, LED lighting kit, and more.
Comments / 0