Plans presented to the Cass County Board of Supervisors for an Adult Retreat in Lyman

(Cass Co.) Aaron Sindt presented plans to the Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning for an Adult Retreat on the east side of Lyman.

Sindt said the plan is to build six cabins around some ponds. There will be six different styles of cabins to choose from that will be around 800 sq. ft. apiece. He said when you check in online you will have different breakfast, lunch, dinner and beverage options available as well. The food will be pre-made and ready for you to cook when you arrive at your cabin. Sindt said a lot of the food is going to come from local producers.

Sindt wants this to be a place where anyone 21 and older can get away for a night and have a high-end experience where everything is included and you can go home the next day without any problems.

Sindt said he is also going to build a small event center where they can have custom farm-to-table events, small class reunions, small family events, work building seminars, etc. They will also have a gift shop that will have home-made candles, soaps and other items made by local people available to purchase.

Sindt said he looked into some grant opportunities to help with funding the project, but it is hard to find anything available for unincorporated cities. Supervisor Steve Green told Sindt that they do have a tax rebate program available for economic development projects in the unincorporated parts of the county.

Sindt said he is hoping to have the Adult Retreat open in the spring of 2023.