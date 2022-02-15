ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Plans presented to the Cass County Board of Supervisors for an Adult Retreat in Lyman

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2288cl_0eF6yuvl00

(Cass Co.) Aaron Sindt presented plans to the Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning for an Adult Retreat on the east side of Lyman.

Sindt said the plan is to build six cabins around some ponds. There will be six different styles of cabins to choose from that will be around 800 sq. ft. apiece. He said when you check in online you will have different breakfast, lunch, dinner and beverage options available as well. The food will be pre-made and ready for you to cook when you arrive at your cabin. Sindt said a lot of the food is going to come from local producers.

Sindt wants this to be a place where anyone 21 and older can get away for a night and have a high-end experience where everything is included and you can go home the next day without any problems.

Sindt said he is also going to build a small event center where they can have custom farm-to-table events, small class reunions, small family events, work building seminars, etc. They will also have a gift shop that will have home-made candles, soaps and other items made by local people available to purchase.

Sindt said he looked into some grant opportunities to help with funding the project, but it is hard to find anything available for unincorporated cities. Supervisor Steve Green told Sindt that they do have a tax rebate program available for economic development projects in the unincorporated parts of the county.

Sindt said he is hoping to have the Adult Retreat open in the spring of 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors approve road closure request for Bonnie & Clyde Run/Walk

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this week approved a road closure for the Bonnie & Clyde Run/Walk on April 23rd. Brenda Dudley, representing the Revitalization Committee in Stuart, said the Bonnie & Clyde five mile race will start at the Dexter City Museum at 11:00 a.m. The race will go to Maple, to White Pole Road all the way to Stuart, and finish downtown Stuart near the former First National Bank (the Bonnie and Clyde Bank Robbery site). The one-mile race will start in Stuart at the former First National Bank at 11:30 a.m. Dudley asked if it would be ok to close the roadways for an hour or two.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council sets public hearing for Bull Creek Improvement Project

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council authorized the bid letting and set a public hearing for the Bull Creek Improvement project at their meeting Wednesday evening. Bull Creek has been eroding for many years and Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen has managed to produce a plan, in collaboration with Snyder & Associates, to address the erosion, which has been given approval by the US Army Corp or Engineers.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Announces Plans For Distributing Retention Bonuses

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor’s office has released information on retention bonuses of one-thousand dollars that the governor announced in January for some workers. The Department of Education will issue payments to qualifying teachers, local law enforcement agencies can request payment through Iowa Grants Online. Certified peace officers employed by the State of Iowa will receive payment through their regular state paycheck. Qualifying Department of Corrections personnel will receive payment through their regular state paycheck, and child care workers will be able to apply through the Department of Human Services web page starting later this month.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Cass County, IA
Government
County
Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Housing Committee presents to the Atlantic City Council

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council was given a presentation by the Housing Committee at Wednesday’s meeting. During the April 7, 2021 Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution which approved the application and matching funds for the Rural Housing Assessment Grant. This program provided funds for the housing assessment data collection and the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Rural Housing Assessment Readiness Workshop. A Committee was also established and that committee met on several occasions, most of them instructed by Iowa State’s professional staff.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 893 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, February 9 through Wednesday, February 16. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 435 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 65 in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan City Council accepts Mayor’s Resignation

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe is resigning effective March 31. Kolbe plans to seek a seat on the Shelby County Board of Supervisors. While Iowa law allows one to serve simultaneously as Mayor and County Supervisor, he feels it’s appropriate to announce his intention to vacate this position before he begins collecting signatures for candidacy for another office.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Residents Concerned About Proposed Wind Farm

(Undated) — MidAmerican Energy is proposing a wind farm of around 100 wind turbines in Mills and Pottawattamie counties as part of their effort to achieve a 100 percent renewable energy supply. But some residents in the path of the wind farm are concerned about how it will alter their community. Treynor farmer Corey Vorthmann says he believes the sound and light that wind turbines produce would be disruptive to residents. Charity Duey lives in Silver City and says the uncertainty of how the wind turbines may impact everything from the quality of life to migratory birds concerns her. Almost 800 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to stopping the project. MidAmerican is in the process of gauging landowners’ interest and hopes to complete the project in 2024.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cass Co
Western Iowa Today

CAM School Board approves Educational Services Agreement

(Anita) The CAM School Board approved an agreement with Southwestern Community College for an educational services contract for the operations pathway pilot program. Schools Superintendent Paul Croghan says one student is currently participating in this program. Croghan says this student is getting exposed to all kinds of crafts from mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and aerating the football field. “The students get a different feel in the happenings of the school system when done this way,” said Croghan.
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

Bull Creek Pathway Closure

(Atlantic) Starting today, (February 15th, 2022) the Bull Creek Pathway, North of 14th Street in Atlantic, will be closed. Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen apologizes for any inconvenience, but he says they are excited to have this opportunity to address Bull Creek and expand on its beauty. Check...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy