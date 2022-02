We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. REVIEW – As I get older, I find the need to wear my reading glasses whenever I am working on my computer, which is for many hours each day. I have also found that when I work at night, I need a dedicated light over the monitor and keyboard so that I can see the keyboard and what I am actually typing. At home, I use a 17″ laptop as my primary computer and I have multiple USB hubs and other peripherals attached to the built-in ports. I need a light that can attach to the monitor and extend past the width of the screen to give me light over the laptop and the immediate surrounding area. I have been using a 14″ screenbar light, but it is clearly not long enough. Enter the BenQ ScreenBar Halo LED Monitor Light!!

