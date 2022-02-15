US figure skaters struggle at women's Olympic short program

Julia Marino has been forced to withdraw midway through the women's snowboard big air event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. But it wasn't an unfortunate injury or even a devastating positive Covid test which made her pull out, it was actually a piece of her equipment which lead to a dispute with Winter Olympic officials.
BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. figure skating team told the president of the International Olympic Committee they would have liked to leave the Beijing Games with their figure skating medals won 10 days ago, the U.S. Olympic Committee said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has...
Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday responded to comments by the Olympic chief, in which he said he was "disturbed" watching Russian teen skater Kamila Valieva crumble under pressure and hit out at the 15-year-old's coach for her "chilling" reaction. In a press conference earlier on Friday,...
A complaint issued by Sha'Carri Richardson has captured the attention of the International Olympics Committee. Just ahead of the Summer Olympics, track star Sha'Carri Richardson made waves as she was reportedly poised to take home a medal. Unfortunately, during trials, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for one month.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Timothy LeDuc made history on Friday as the first openly non-binary Olympian to compete in the Winter Games, and the American pairs figure skater hopes to pave the way for others to enter the sport without being bound by gender stereotypes. Competing in a discipline...
(NBC) - Watch features and highlights from Friday’s Olympic Games in Beijing. Meyers Taylor’s two-woman heats good for third at midpoint. Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor and pusher Sylvia Hoffman blazed through two ‘tremendous’ two-woman heats for third standing. Said Meyers Taylor: ‘We’re gonna go after it and attack tomorrow.’
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium.
The final medals of the 2022 Winter Olympics are still on the line, but with one of the busiest nights of the Games wrapping up, which country is in the lead?. Medal history has been made in more ways than one during the Winter Games. Norway broke the record for...
