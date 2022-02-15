ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Simone Biles Is Engaged to Jonathan Owens

By Isabel Jones
In Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order! Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shared some exciting news on Tuesday (aka the day after Valentine's Day): she's engaged. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned an Instagram gallery...

www.instyle.com

Related
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Fox News

Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
NFL
Simone Biles
In Style

Rihanna Just Wore a Robe as a Gown, and It Works

Rihanna just wore a robe as a gown for a night out, and somehow made it look good. I mean, this is the queen of boudoir dressing we're talking about after all. But of course, she didn't wear your typical fluffy white bathrobe. Instead, she slipped on a floor-length red vinyl wrap from her own lingerie line to surprise shoppers at her new Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. The piece featured a chic hood, which she pulled up over her slicked-back ponytail, and a matching belt that tied above her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the robe with crimson, ankle-strap sandals, hoop earrings, and reverse winged eyeliner that color-coordinated with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
Popculture

Hoda Kotb and Daughters Delighted by Valentine's Day Surprise After Joel Schiffman Split

Valentine's Day 2022 was still a special one for Hoda Kotb and her two daughters, Hope, 2, and Haley, 4. Just weeks after Kotb announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, the Today co-anchor and her daughters were treated to a special Valentine's Day surprise from Kotb's sister, Hala Kotb. In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Kotb shared the adorable moment she and her girls walked into their home to find balloons decorating the room, with Kotb sharing, "When you just get home from a long eye doctors appointment for the girls-- and look what is waiting at home! A valentines day Surprise courtesy of my sister Hala!"
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES

