Expect a Decision from Sean McVay Very Soon

By Lee DeLapp
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington aren't surprised to see rumors heating up about Sean McVay possibly stepping away from coaching. Brady has been hearing rumblings for weeks that he could walk away and now the time seems better than ever after winning the Super Bowl.

Brady Quinn: "He says 'No, no, no.' I'm hearing otherwise. I'm just letting you know right now, I think something is going to drop here shortly. It might surprise people but what he's done in the short timespan he's been a coach in the NFL, I don't want to say is unheard of, but I guess it is because we've never seen a coach this young."
Jonas Knox: "This isn't like this just popped up Super Bowl weekend. Brady had mentioned this weeks ago. I feel like if there's an opportunity out there for him to get a really good broadcasting gig, that's a wrap. I think he's out. It just seems to make a lot of sense to me."

