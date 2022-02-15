ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese zoo staff chase person in hippo costume in bizarre safety drill

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Zoo staff in Japan have been filmed chasing a person in a pygmy hippopotamus costume in a bizarre safety drill.

The keepers, some of whom are holding tranquiliser guns, can be seen surrounding the "escaped hippo" before throwing a net over it.

While the scene certainly looks bizarre, this isn't the first time the drill has taken place in Japan.

In June 2019, staff at the Tobe Zoological Park in Ehime conducted a lion escape drill, chasing and catching someone in a fluffy costume.

