Indiana Man’s Skin Cancer Surgery is a Warning to Protect Your Skin

I'll be honest: Up until this point, makeup and sunscreen have been completely separate concepts in my head. It wasn’t until recently that I learned about the wonderful world of sunscreen makeup, aka tinted moisturizers, foundations, lip balms, and setting powders that have a SPF of 30 or higher, meaning they can help protect your skin from sun damage when used with your daily sunscreen (more on that below). And as someone who spends 90 percent of her life applying sunscreen (seriously, I have a constant supply of hand cream with SPF at my desk, water-resistant sunscreen on hand during the summer, and reef-safe sunscreen near me every damn day), this revelation was huge. I mean, if you're already going to be wearing makeup, why not wear makeup that can give your face a little boost of protection too?

MAKEUP ・ 9 DAYS AGO