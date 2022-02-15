USDA Announces Targeted Urban Agriculture Conservation Program Sign-Up in Mississippi

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., died Thursday night at age 59, his wife said in a Facebook post. He had been battling kidney cancer. "While nothing can accurately prepare you for the unimaginable pain, intense sorrow, suffocating grief and seemingly never-ending emptiness that engulfs the entire body, soul and spirit when your forever love passes away; at least we can smile knowing Jim is smiling from heaven encouraging us to keep chasing our dreams, loving unconditionally and fighting for the country," Jennifer Carnahan said Friday.

