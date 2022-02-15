ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

USDA Announces Targeted Urban Agriculture Conservation Program Sign-Up in Mississippi

wessonnews.com
 4 days ago

Acting State Conservationist Michael Carr of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) today announced an urban agriculture focused sign-up through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). This targeted sign-up is for farmers in Biloxi (Harrison), Brandon (Rankin), Brookhaven (Lincoln), Canton (Madison), Greenville (Washington), Greenwood (Leflore), Gulfport...

www.wessonnews.com

#Sustainable Agriculture#Urban Agriculture#Department Of Agriculture#State#Eqip#Harrison Rrb#Lincoln#Oxford#Usda Service Center
