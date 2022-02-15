ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No away-goals rule means new era for Champions League

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Jürgen Klopp and the other 15 managers still in this season’s Champions League have one less thing to think about when preparing their teams for...

firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Madrid Player Ratings as the Parisians get a late goal to win 1-0￼

PSG vs Real Madrid: PSG hosted Real Madrid at the Stade Parc des Princes in the leg 1 of the Round of 16 of the ongoing edition of the UEFA Champions League. PSG dominant possession in the 1st half and better chances also fell on their end. They tried to create a lot, but could not capitalize on them. Real Madrid also got a few opportunities but it was defended well by PSG.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp gives Diogo Jota injury update after Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Inter Milan

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Diogo Jota suffered an injury “around the ankle ligament” in Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League last-16 victory away at Inter Milan.The Reds were far from perfect against an Inter side which looked dangerous at times, but they held their own in the San Siro and took the ascendancy towards the end of the second half with goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to clinch a 2-0 first-leg win.Substitute Firmino had come on for the injured Jota at half-time and, alongside Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz, was one of four changes who helped the...
The US Sun

Harvey Elliott becomes Liverpool’s youngest player to start in Champions League as he is named in XI against Inter Milan

HARVEY ELLIOTT will become Liverpool's youngest player to start in the Champions League after he was named to start against Inter Milan. The Reds are kicking off their Champions League knockout campaign against Italian champions Inter. And Elliott, 18, is set to become Liverpool's youngest ever starter in the competition.
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Inter vs Liverpool Player Ratings as Liverpool manage a 2-0 away win

Inter vs Liverpool: Inter hosted Liverpool at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the 1st Leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Liverpool looked more threatening in the first half but Inter’s back three were brilliant in defence and denied any shot on target. Inter’s wing backs looked potent making good runs, but it remained 0-0 at half time.
CBS Sports

Champions League: Inter Milan plagued by familiar issue in first-leg loss vs. Liverpool

For those expecting a dominant Liverpool at San Siro in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, they were probably disappointed. Inter Milan showed that they are rightly in this moment of the competition even if the experience and the strength of Klopp's side made the difference in the second half of the Reds' 2-0 first-leg victory on Wednesday night.
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern in Champions League 2022

Salzburg are already at their home stadium, tonight they will be looking to strike the first blow and come away with the win for the second leg. Julian Nagelsmnan spoke about the Austrian team in the build-up: "Now comes the exciting phase of the season. We want to build on the group stage. In front of almost 30,000 spectators, we haven't had that for a long time. It will be a night worthy of the CL, not least because of the preconditions. Salzburg have a very good team that has progressed more than ever at international level. It would speak against their DNA if they shied away. Matthias Jaissle plays interesting attacking soccer and is a good person. We know each other from Hoffenheim. We've been exchanging ideas more often because we have a good connection. I'm looking forward to the game.
Sporting News

Champions League top goal scorers 2021-2022: Updated golden boot rankings

Two of Europe's hottest strikers are doing battle atop the UEFA Champions League scoring charts. After the group stage, Ajax forward Sebastien Haller has the lead with 10 goals with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski trailing him by a single goal. The 10 goals are notable for Haller, who became the...
