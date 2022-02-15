SOWELA beating the odds in enrollment growth

So why exactly are the Chinese buying up so much land in Oklahoma? Over the past couple of years, more and more rural property and acreage have been bought by China, which leaves people wondering why. Is there some communist plot to invade the U.S. by buying up all the...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now a new way to connect people to jobs, its an app made specifically to cater to the blue collar workforce. The founder of the app Waitr based out of Baton Rouge helped launch a new app called Boom Nation to help businesses find qualified skilled workers.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below the high-risk threshold for the first time in nearly two months.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health reports the rate at 9.9%, just below the high-risk mark of 10%. It had peaked at nearly 24% last month. The last time it was reported below 10% was Christmas Day.
Daily new cases per 100,000 residents still stand well above the high-risk threshold at 45.2, but like the positivity rate, that number has been trending downwards for weeks now.
Meanwhile, MDH reported 1,853 new cases and 27 more deaths Thursday. The state has now seen 1,402,439 positive cases, including 57,086 reinfections. The virus has killed 11,930 Minnesotans.
As of Wednesday, 808 COVID-19 patients were in Minnesota hospitals, 125 of them in intensive care units. The metro area reports only 3.2% of staffed adult ICU beds available. Since the pandemic began, 59,743 cases have required hospitalization in Minnesota.
The state has administered about 9.35 million vaccine doses, including 2.1 million boosters. More than 74% of the state’s 5-and-older population has received at least one dose.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Doctors are calling this a “breakthrough solution” - an alternative to rotator cuff surgery. The InSpace balloon implant was cleared by the FDA last summer, with the first surgery in the southern region being completed in Southwest Louisiana. “The shoulder patient that needs...
Two more deodorant and antiperspirant brands are being pulled off of store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin due to the latest recall that was just announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A cancer-causing agent, benzene, was found while the products were being sprayed. Two Products Voluntarily...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more...
California residency unknown – This includes health science residents and students in graduate self-supporting programs for whom a California residency determination is not required as part of their programs of study. Broad Discipline – Groups that categorize areas of study into architecture, arts and humanities, business, education, engineering and...
Economists expected weak US job growth at best in January as Omicron surged, but a new report shows the economy added a significant 467,000 jobs instead. Tourism numbers are also sky-high, but so’s inflation…and the unemployment rate also ticked up a little. Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind explains...
Werner Enterprises said on a call with analysts Thursday it plans to grow revenue by 10% on average over the next five years. The bulk of that is expected to be achieved through organic growth initiatives versus acquisitions. Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.13 Thursday after...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in January even as raging COVID-19 infections disrupted activity at consumer-facing businesses, pointing to underlying strength in the labor market. The survey of establishments in the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased...
Humana Inc.’s HUM fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago loss of $2.30 per share. The strong fourth-quarter earnings were supported by membership growth and higher premiums. Solid contribution from its Retail...
