ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Please hold: Pricey way to jump IRS phone line at tax time

By FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — If there's one thing...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
INCOME TAX
JC Post

IRS offers filing season Tax Time Guide

WASHINGTON — With phone volumes continuing at historic levels, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers IRS.gov, should be the first stop for taxpayers seeking information and help with their federal taxes. Available around the clock, IRS.gov has a variety of online tools, applications, and resources available to help people...
INCOME TAX
Sacramento Bee

IRS is in a ‘deep hole’ with jammed phone lines, big backlogs

Can’t get through to the IRS phone line? Still waiting to resolve your 2020 taxes?. A lot of people share your frustration. “Getting someone on the phone is a challenge, and if you do, the question is whether they’re trained and able to help,” said Thad Inge, legislative counsel for the National Association of Enrolled Agents, an organization of tax professionals.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Connecticut

3 Timely Ways to Spend Your Tax Refund This Year

The average tax refund in 2021 was more than $2,800. Here are some timely ways to spend the money this year. For many American families, the largest cash infusion they get all year is their tax refund. The average check cut by the IRS was more than $2,800 in 2021,...
INCOME TAX
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Taxpayer beware: Tax season is prime time for phone scams

With the new tax season having started, the IRS reminds taxpayers to be aware that criminals continue to make aggressive calls posing as IRS agents in hopes of stealing taxpayer money or personal information. Here are some telltale signs of a tax scam along with actions taxpayers can take if...
INCOME TAX
Rochester Business Journal

Don’t overlook these above-the-line adjustments at tax time

Many people may be finding it easier to prepare their year-end tax returns since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed in December 2017. At that time, the below-the-line standard deduction nearly doubled from $6,500 to $12,000 for individuals, and from $13,000 to $24,000 for those who were married filing jointly. This led to ...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Times Daily

IRS offering Saturday walk-in help this tax season

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS will begin offering taxpayers limited Saturday walk-in help this tax season. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinist.com

IRS Will Not Tax Unsold Staked Crypto As Income

For individuals hoping to earn new tokens by providing security to large blockchains that use proof-of-stake, there may be good news ahead. IRS will not tax your unstaked crypto. A Nashville couple argued in May that tokens obtained through proof-of-stake protocols are taxpayer-created property that should not be taxed until...
INCOME TAX
Newswatch 16

Expert: Backlog at IRS causing tax season headaches

SCRANTON, Pa. — Glynn Murphy is a certified public accountant in Scranton. He misses the days when his clients could sit across from him, and they could go through their tax documents together, in person. His office in Scranton has remained closed throughout the entire pandemic. "We've been doing...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

The Following Table Shows the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount Per State.

In general, the sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you’ll receive your return in the mail or through your bank account (and it reduces the chances of tax fraud). There are several factors that influence the amount of unemployment compensation you receive, including how much of your income isn’t subject to tax withholding, how many deductions and credits you claim, as well as how your W-4,
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

How to spot tax refund scams

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" finance expert Dan Roccato explained how to spot tax collection scams for the 2022 season. DAN ROCCATO: And they come out of the woodwork this time of the year, and they get super creative. There's basically two types tax collection scams - you know where you get that phone call, the text, 'you owe money, the IRS. And if you don't pay immediately, we're sending you off to Rikers,' you know. Well, I've gotten those, I think you've gotten those as well. They're scams. The IRS doesn't call you, the IRS doesn't text you. That's just not the part of the game. The other one is a tax verification. You know, give us your personal data so we can verify your information immediately. And by the way, that personal data is your social security number and your bank account number. They are clearly scams, and they've gotten really sophisticated at this, Maria. So you've got to be especially on guard for the next few months as we get through tax season.
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

Deposit Dates for the IRS in 2022: When Will the IRS Send Out Money?

The tax-filing procedure in 2022 is much more routine than it was in 2020 or 2021, Americans must be prepared to file their taxes by Monday, April 18, 2022. As a result of life returning to its pre-pandemic normalcy, the filing of federal and state income tax returns should be quite regular, allowing taxpayers to receive refund payments in as little as two or three weeks.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Four tax tips if you’re filing for the first time

TAX season can be an overwhelming time of year, especially if you're filing for the first time. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers to take extra precautions this year to help speed refunds. More than 160million individual tax returns for the 2021 tax year are expected to be...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: PayPal and Venmo amounts to report on taxes

If you have a PayPal or Venmo account, it’s important to know you’ll soon need to report certain amounts to the IRS for tax purposes. Many Americans work for themselves, and the easiest way to accept payments from clients is by using some sort of electronic payment service like PayPal or Venmo.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy